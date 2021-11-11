CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tango Therapeutics To Participate In The Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNGX), a biotechnology company committed to discovering and delivering the next generation of precision cancer medicines, today announced that members of the management team are scheduled to participate in the the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference. The presentation will be available on-demand starting at 8 AM GMT on Thursday, November 18, 2021.

A webcast of the event will be available under the "Events & Presentations" tab on the "Investors" page on the Company's website on the day of the event. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company's website for 30 days following the presentation.

About Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics is a biotechnology company dedicated to discovering novel drug targets and delivering the next generation of precision medicine for the treatment of cancer. Using an approach that starts and ends with patients, Tango leverages the genetic principle of synthetic lethality to discover and develop therapies that take aim at critical targets in cancer. This includes expanding the universe of precision oncology targets into novel areas such as tumor suppressor gene loss and their contribution to the ability of cancer cells to evade immune cell killing. For more information, please visit www.tangotx.com.

Investor Contact:Sam MartinArgot Partners tango@argotpartners.com

Media Contact:Joshua R. Mansbach Argot Partners tango@argotpartners.com

