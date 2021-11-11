CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
EnviroGold Global Appoints Zoya Shashkova As Chief Financial Officer

By GlobeNewswire
 5 days ago

TORONTO, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnviroGold Global Limited (" EnviroGold Global" or the " Company") ( CSE: NVRO ), a Clean Technology Company accelerating the world's transition to a circular-resource economy, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Zoya Shashkova as Chief Financial Officer.

Zoya has over two decades of consulting and finance executive experience, spanning audit and consulting, tax structuring, risk management, reporting, disclosure, and mining finance. Before joining EnviroGold Global, Zoya was the Treasurer for Torex Gold Resources Inc., a mid-tier Canadian gold producer, where she raised over $1B in debt capital to support ongoing operations as well as long-term strategic initiatives. Her previous mining executive roles include CFO for UraniumOne's operations in Central Asia, where she provided leadership in all areas of business and financial management, including strategic planning, performance measurement, debt financing, accounting, international tax structuring, and risk management, as well as senior leadership positions with Deloitte and E&Y. During her tenure with UraniumOne, Ms. Shashkova also served on the boards of operating joint ventures as an Audit Committee Chair.

Zoya holds a MSc in Biology and Chemistry, an MBA in Banking and Finance, is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA, US, Maine), and is an ICD.D certified director, Institute of Corporate Directors.

Commenting on Zoya's appointment, EnviroGold Global's CEO, Dr. Mark Thorpe, said, "The depth and quality of our team is a critical, strategic differentiator for our rapidly growing Company. We are thrilled with the appointment of Zoya and the expertise she brings to our world-class team."

The Company also announces the resignation of Mr. John Ross as Chief Financial Officer. The Company would like to thank John for his time and for the valuable contributions he made during his tenure. The company wishes John all the best in his future endeavors, which it is believed will include more SCUBA diving.

About EnviroGold Global

EnviroGold Global (CSE: NVRO) is a Clean Technology company creating shareholder value while establishing ESG market leadership by remediating mine and industrial waste, reclaiming high-value commodities. The Company is strategically positioned to earn and maintain social license while capitalizing the estimated US $3.4Trillion in valuable commodities residing in target waste streams globally.

Further Information

Dr. Mark B. ThorpeChief Executive OfficerTelephone: +1 416 777 6720Email: mark.thorpe@envirogoldglobal.com

Juan Carlos Giron Jr. Sr. Vice PresidentTelephone: +1 416 777 6720Email: juan.giron@envirogoldglobal.com Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including, without limitation, earnings guidance, economic guidance, operational guidance and future capital spending amounts. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements.

Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected terms of the Buchans Project and its completion, the Company's working relationship with the owner(s) of the Buchans tailings, the economic viability of the Buchans Project and statements regarding any residual precious metals as a by-product of the remediation, the Company's expansion of its reprocessing pipeline, and the Company's ability to accelerate the world's transition to a circular resource economy. Forward-looking information in this news release are based on certain assumptions and expected future events, namely: the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the continued commercial viability and growth in the clean technology and mining waste reprocessing industry; continued approval of the Company's activities by the relevant governmental and/or regulatory authorities; the continued development of clean technology and mining waste reprocessing technology; and the continued growth of the Company. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: the potential inability of the Company to continue as a going concern; the Company's inability to accelerate the world's transition to a circular resource economy, the risks associated with assessing metallurgical recovery rates from mine tailings and waste and related volumetric assessments, the risks associated with the mining and mining waste recycling industry in general; increased competition in the clean technology and waste reprocessing market; the potential unviability of the clean technology and mining waste reprocessing market; incorrect assessment of the value and potential benefits of various transactions; risks associated with potential governmental and/or regulatory action with respect to clean technology and mining waste reprocessing; risks associated with a potential collapse in the value of clean technology and waste reprocessing; and risks relating to the Company's potential inability to expand its reprocessing pipeline.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

