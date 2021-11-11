CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celldex To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

By GlobeNewswire
 5 days ago

HAMPTON, N.J., Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (CLDX) - Get Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. Report today announced that management will participate in fireside chats at the following virtual investor conferences in November:

  • Guggenheim 3 rd Annual Healthcare Talks Neuro/Immunology Conference on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 10:20 a.m. ET
  • Jefferies London Healthcare Conference available on-demand beginning Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 3:00 a.m. ET / 8:00 a.m. GMT
  • Evercore ISI 4 th Annual HealthCONx Conference on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 8:25 a.m. ET

Webcasts of the presentations will be available on the "Events & Presentations" page of the "Investors & Media" section of the Celldex website. Replays will be available for 30 days following the events.

About Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.Celldex is a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing monoclonal and bispecific antibodies that address devastating diseases for which available treatments are inadequate. Our pipeline includes antibody-based therapeutics which have the ability to engage the human immune system and/or directly affect critical pathways to improve the lives of patients with inflammatory diseases and many forms of cancer. Visit www.celldex.com.

Company ContactSarah CavanaughSenior Vice President, Corporate Affairs & Administration(508) 864-8337 scavanaugh@celldex.com

Patrick TillSenior Director, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications(484) 788-8560 ptill@celldex.com

ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

