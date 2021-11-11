CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Notebook: Hailey Poling enjoying strong season for Duquesne University women's volleyball team

Lake High School graduate Hailey Poling is a junior setter for Duquesne University women’s volleyball team. And she is doing a great job at it. The 5-foot-8 Poling leads the Dukes and the Atlantic 10 Conference with 807 assists. She’s ranked 33rd in NCAA Division I. She had a career-best 58...

