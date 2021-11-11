CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, CT

XPO Logistics Receives Military Friendly® Employer Status For 2022

 5 days ago

GREENWICH, Conn. , Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO) - Get XPO Logistics, Inc. Report, a leading provider of freight transportation services, has been designated as a bronze-level 2022 Military Friendly® Employer in trucking and transportation by Viqtory, a veteran-owned business that connects military veterans with opportunities in civilian life.

XPO further announced that the company has become a signatory of the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve pledge , reinforcing its commitment to support US employees in meeting their service obligations as members of the National Guard and Reserve.

LaQuenta Jacobs, chief diversity officer of XPO Logistics, said, "We're honored to create opportunities for veterans to build rewarding careers based on their military training or new areas of interest. Our message is clear to everyone moving from military service to civilian life — XPO offers a safe, respectful, inclusive workplace where you will be valued."

In May, XPO supported Military Appreciation Month by installing colorful vinyl wraps on some of its truck fleet. The special trucks have been on the road all year in Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Mississippi, Missouri, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas, piloted by XPO drivers who are military veterans and have driven at least one million miles accident-free.

XPO's support of military veterans extends to numerous additional initiatives inside and outside the company, including:

  • An Employee Resource Group devoted to veterans, and participation in a robust XPO online community on the company's Workplace and other social platforms;
  • An all-employee Veteran Recruitment Steering Committee and Veteran Recruiting Community of Practice Group, which help ensure an effective recruitment strategy;
  • Recruiters trained in military culture who connect with veterans through the company's partnership with military.com , the company's LinkedIn Military Life page and targeted hiring events, among other channels;
  • A dedicated recruitment site for veterans at xpo.jobs/military , with a tool that matches military experience to employment opportunities and an application process that encourages self-identifying as a veteran; and
  • Recognition within the XPO community, including a special Challenge Coin presented to veterans on the team to thank them for their service.

Military Friendly® Employers are determined by Viqtory annually based on a combination of public data, company organizational practices and recommendations by an advisory council of independent experts.

About XPO Logistics XPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO) - Get XPO Logistics, Inc. Report is a leading provider of freight transportation services, primarily truck brokerage and less-than-truckload (LTL). XPO uses its proprietary technology, including the cutting-edge XPO Connect® automated freight marketplace, to move goods efficiently through supply chains. The company's global network serves 50,000 shippers with 756 locations and approximately 42,000 employees, and is headquartered in Greenwich, Conn., USA. Visit xpo.com for more information, and connect with XPO on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram and YouTube .

Media ContactXPO Logistics, Inc.Joe Checkler+1-203-423-2098

