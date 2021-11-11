Rocket Pharmaceuticals To Host Webcast On Nov. 15 At 8:30 A.m. ET To Present Updated Danon Disease Clinical Data

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RCKT) - Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Report, a clinical-stage company advancing an integrated and sustainable pipeline of genetic therapies for rare childhood disorders, will host a conference call and live webcast on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. ET. Rocket will present updated data from the ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial of RP-A501 in Danon Disease, which will include data being presented in an ePoster at the American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions 2021 taking place virtually Nov. 13-15, 2021.

Investors may access the conference call by dialing (866) 939-3921 from locations in the United States or +1 (678) 302-3550 from outside the United States. Please refer to conference ID number 50255994. A live webcast of the call can be accessed under "Events" in the Investors section of the Company's website at https://ir.rocketpharma.com/.

The webcast replay will be available on the Rocket website following the completion of the call.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc.Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RCKT) - Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Report is advancing an integrated and sustainable pipeline of genetic therapies that correct the root cause of complex and rare childhood disorders. The Company's platform-agnostic approach enables it to design the best therapy for each indication, creating potentially transformative options for patients afflicted with rare genetic diseases. Rocket's clinical programs using lentiviral vector (LVV)-based gene therapy are for the treatment of Fanconi Anemia (FA), a difficult to treat genetic disease that leads to bone marrow failure and potentially cancer, Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency-I (LAD-I), a severe pediatric genetic disorder that causes recurrent and life-threatening infections which are frequently fatal, Pyruvate Kinase Deficiency (PKD), a rare, monogenic red blood cell disorder resulting in increased red cell destruction and mild to life-threatening anemia, and Infantile Malignant Osteopetrosis (IMO), a bone marrow-derived disorder. Rocket's first clinical program using adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy is for Danon Disease, a devastating, pediatric heart failure condition. For more information about Rocket, please visit www.rocketpharma.com.

