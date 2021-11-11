CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Rocket Pharmaceuticals To Host Webcast On Nov. 15 At 8:30 A.m. ET To Present Updated Danon Disease Clinical Data

By Business Wire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RCKT) - Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Report, a clinical-stage company advancing an integrated and sustainable pipeline of genetic therapies for rare childhood disorders, will host a conference call and live webcast on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. ET. Rocket will present updated data from the ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial of RP-A501 in Danon Disease, which will include data being presented in an ePoster at the American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions 2021 taking place virtually Nov. 13-15, 2021.

Investors may access the conference call by dialing (866) 939-3921 from locations in the United States or +1 (678) 302-3550 from outside the United States. Please refer to conference ID number 50255994. A live webcast of the call can be accessed under "Events" in the Investors section of the Company's website at https://ir.rocketpharma.com/.

The webcast replay will be available on the Rocket website following the completion of the call.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc.Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RCKT) - Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Report is advancing an integrated and sustainable pipeline of genetic therapies that correct the root cause of complex and rare childhood disorders. The Company's platform-agnostic approach enables it to design the best therapy for each indication, creating potentially transformative options for patients afflicted with rare genetic diseases. Rocket's clinical programs using lentiviral vector (LVV)-based gene therapy are for the treatment of Fanconi Anemia (FA), a difficult to treat genetic disease that leads to bone marrow failure and potentially cancer, Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency-I (LAD-I), a severe pediatric genetic disorder that causes recurrent and life-threatening infections which are frequently fatal, Pyruvate Kinase Deficiency (PKD), a rare, monogenic red blood cell disorder resulting in increased red cell destruction and mild to life-threatening anemia, and Infantile Malignant Osteopetrosis (IMO), a bone marrow-derived disorder. Rocket's first clinical program using adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy is for Danon Disease, a devastating, pediatric heart failure condition. For more information about Rocket, please visit www.rocketpharma.com.

Rocket Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking StatementsVarious statements in this release concerning Rocket's future expectations, plans and prospects, including without limitation, Rocket's expectations regarding its guidance for 2021 in light of COVID-19, the safety and effectiveness of product candidates that Rocket is developing to treat Fanconi Anemia (FA), Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency-I (LAD-I), Pyruvate Kinase Deficiency (PKD), Infantile Malignant Osteopetrosis (IMO) and Danon Disease, the expected timing and data readouts of Rocket's ongoing and planned clinical trials, Rocket's plans for the advancement of its Danon Disease program following the lifting of the FDA's clinical hold and the safety, effectiveness and timing of related pre-clinical studies and clinical trials, may constitute forward-looking statements for the purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties and assumptions. You should not place reliance on these forward-looking statements, which often include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "will give," "estimate," "seek," "will," "may," "suggest" or similar terms, variations of such terms or the negative of those terms. Although Rocket believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, Rocket cannot guarantee such outcomes. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including, without limitation, Rocket's ability to monitor the impact of COVID-19 on its business operations and take steps to ensure the safety of patients, families and employees, the interest from patients and families for participation in each of Rocket's ongoing trials, our expectations regarding the delays and impact of COVID-19 on clinical sites, patient enrollment, trial timelines and data readouts, our expectations regarding our drug supply for our ongoing and anticipated trials, actions of regulatory agencies, which may affect the initiation, timing and progress of pre-clinical studies and clinical trials of its product candidates, Rocket's dependence on third parties for development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of product candidates, the outcome of litigation, and unexpected expenditures, as well as those risks more fully discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Rocket's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed March 1, 2021 with the SEC. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All such statements speak only as of the date made, and Rocket undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211111005457/en/

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Cyclo Therapeutics Announces Pricing Of $11.7 Million Underwritten Public Offering Of Common Stock

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYTH, CYTHW) ("Cyclo Therapeutics" or the "Company"), a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing life-changing medicines through science and innovation for patients and families living with diseases, today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 1,950,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $6.00 per share. Gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, are expected to be $11.7 million. In addition, Cyclo Therapeutics has granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 292,500 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less discounts and commissions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

FDA Grants AppliedVR Approval For First Virtual Reality Therapeutic To Treat Chronic Low Back Pain

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AppliedVR , a pioneer advancing the next generation of immersive therapeutics, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted de novo approval for its flagship immersive therapeutic, EaseVRx, to treat chronic low back pain, which previously received breakthrough device designation in 2020. The news also comes on the heels of AppliedVR announcing its $36 million series B funding round, bringing its total funding to $71 million.
ELECTRONICS
TheStreet

Imugene Announces Clinical Trial Supply Agreement With Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany And Pfizer To Evaluate HER-Vaxx In Combination With Avelumab For Treatment Of Gastric Cancer

New clinical trial supply agreement with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany and Pfizer Inc. Avelumab (BAVENCIO ®) to be provided to Imugene for Phase 2 clinical study in HER-2 positive gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinomas (neoHERIZON) neoHERIZON will assess HER-Vaxx in combination with chemotherapy with or without avelumab in HER-2 positive...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pharmaceuticals#Genetic Disease#Rp A501#Company#Lentiviral Vector#Lvv#Fanconi Anemia Lrb
TheStreet

AbbVie Expands Immunology Portfolio In The European Union With The European Commission Approval Of SKYRIZI® (risankizumab) For The Treatment Of Adults With Active Psoriatic Arthritis

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbVie (ABBV) - Get AbbVie, Inc. Report today announced that the European Commission (EC) has approved SKYRIZI ® (risankizumab, 150 mg, subcutaneous injection at week 0, week 4 and every 12 weeks thereafter) alone or in combination with methotrexate (MTX), for the treatment of active psoriatic arthritis in adults who have had an inadequate response or who have been intolerant to one or more disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs (DMARDs). Marking the second indication for SKYRIZI, the Marketing Authorization will be valid in all member states of the European Union, as well as Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Northern Ireland.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Saniona Initiates Phase 2b Clinical Trial Of Tesomet For Hypothalamic Obesity

Saniona (OMX: SANION), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare diseases, today announced the initiation of a Phase 2b clinical trial of Tesomet in patients with hypothalamic obesity (HO). Tesomet is an investigational fixed-dose combination therapy of tesofensine, a triple monoamine reuptake inhibitor , and metoprolol, a beta-1 selective blocker . Data from the trial are expected in the second half of 2023.
HEALTH
AFP

Pfizer strikes global licensing deal for Covid pill

US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer on Tuesday announced a deal to make its prospective antiviral Covid-19 pill available more cheaply in the world's least-wealthy countries. If approved, the pill could be on the market in "a matter of months", MPP policy chief Esteban Burrone told AFP. Pfizer also said Tuesday  that it was seeking an emergency use authorisation, or EUA, in the US for the Covid pill. 
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
theeastcountygazette.com

Pfizer’s WhistleBlower Reveals Vaccine Data Integrity Issues

Pfizer is in the spotlight again questions arise about the company’s data integrity and regulation after some new data about poor conduct at a contract research company that helped Pfizer carry out its covid vaccine trial. According to the BMJ, in September 2020, Pfizer’s chairman and chief executive officer, Albert...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Clinical and Corporate Update

MONTREAL and CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 12, 2021 /CNW/ -- Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: MIST), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative cardiovascular medicines, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 and provided a clinical and corporate update. "We continue to make...
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Breakthrough Pre-Clinical Data of Novel Small Molecules For The Treatment Of Parkinson's Disease And Gaucher Disease

Study results demonstrate first small molecule approach to significantly reduce phosphorylated and aggregated -synuclein and increase GCase protein levels with transport to the lysosomes in iPSC dopaminergic neurons. Results presented at Michael J. Fox Foundation's Therapeutic Development Webinar. BETHESDA, Md, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Presents Phase 1 Formulation Development Data For TNX-601 CR In A Poster Presentation At CNS Summit 2021

CHATHAM, N.J., Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: TNXP) (Tonix or the Company), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced a poster presentation of results from its open-label, Phase 1 clinical study of TNX-601 CR (tianeptine oxalate and naloxone controlled-release tablets). Tonix is developing TNX-601 CR as a potential treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD) as well as post-traumatic stress disorder and neurocognitive dysfunction associated with corticosteroid use. A copy of the poster is available under the IR Events tab of the Investors section of the Tonix website at www.tonixpharma.com. CNS Summit 2021 is taking place November 7 th - 10 th in Boston, Mass. The poster presentations by Greg Sullivan, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Tonix Pharmaceuticals, took place on November 8 th and will also be presented on November 9 th from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm ET.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Greenwich LifeSciences Provides Updated Corporate Presentation And Webcasts

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLSI) (the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of GP2, an immunotherapy to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery, today provides investors with its updated corporate presentation and recent webcasts. A webcast of the Company's updated corporate presentation...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals To Host Conference Call Highlighting Interim Phase 1 Clinical Data From Ongoing DAVIO Trial Of EYP-1901 For Wet AMD

WATERTOWN, Mass., Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT), a pharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders, today announced that management will host a conference call to highlight interim data from its ongoing Phase 1 DAVIO trial of EYP-1901 for the potential treatment of wet AMD on Saturday, November 13 at 12:00 P.M. ET/11:00 A.M. CST. Dr. Carl Regillo, KOL and Chair of the Company's Scientific Advisory Board, will be participating in the live event.
WATERTOWN, MA
TheStreet

Qynapse To Sponsor And Present New Data On QyPredict® At Clinical Trials On Alzheimer's Disease Conference (CTAD 2021)

BOSTON, Mass., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Qynapse Inc., a medical technology company commercializing an AI-powered neuroimaging software platform for central nervous system (CNS) disorders, is pleased to sponsor the 14 th Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease conference (CTAD) to be held from November 9-12, 2021, in Boston, MA. Qynapse will present new results on Qypredict ®, its AI predictive technology designed to bring value to patient selection strategies and statistical analysis in Alzheimer's clinical trials.
HEALTH
TheStreet

Shattuck Labs To Host Conference Call And Webcast Highlighting Data Presented At The 2021 Society For Immunotherapy Of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting

- Event scheduled for Friday, November 12, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. ET - AUSTIN, TX and DURHAM, NC, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shattuck Labs, Inc. (Shattuck) (NASDAQ: STTK), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of bi-functional fusion proteins as a new class of biologic medicine for the treatment of patients with cancer and autoimmune disease with three ongoing Phase 1 clinical trials, today announced it will host a live webcast presentation highlighting the clinical data being presented at the 2021 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer on Friday, November 12, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. ET.
HEALTH
TheStreet

New Clinical Data On GENFIT's Investigational Compound Elafibranor To Be Presented At AASLD The Liver Meeting®

Lille, France; Cambridge, MA; November 0 2 , 2021 - GENFIT (Nasdaq and Euronext: GNFT), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with metabolic and chronic liver diseases, today announced that it will be presenting new clinical data on its investigational compound elafibranor at the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) The Liver Meeting® 2021 to be held from November 12 to November 15, 2021.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Acumen Pharmaceuticals To Present Clinical Trial Design For INTERCEPT-AD, The Phase 1 Placebo-Controlled, Single- And Multiple-Dose Clinical Trial Of ACU193, At 2021 Clinical Trials On Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) Conference

ACU193 is the first monoclonal antibody to enter a clinical trial that was discovered and is being developed to selectively target toxic amyloid-beta oligomers (AβOs) Acumen announced dosing of first patient in INTERCEPT-AD in October 2021 and enrollment of patients with early Alzheimer's disease is ongoing. CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. and CARMEL,...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Ocugen To Host Conference Call On Tuesday, November 9 At 8:30 A.m. ET To Discuss Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results And Provide Business Update

MALVERN, Pa., Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) - Get Ocugen Inc Report, a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases and developing a vaccine to save lives from COVID-19, today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2021 financial results and provide a business update at 8:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, November 9, 2021.
MALVERN, PA
Nature.com

A method to estimate probability of disease and vaccine efficacy from clinical trial immunogenicity data

Vaccine efficacy is often assessed by counting disease cases in a clinical trial. A new quantitative framework proposed here ("PoDBAY," Probability of Disease Bayesian Analysis), estimates vaccine efficacy (and confidence interval) using immune response biomarker data collected shortly after vaccination. Given a biomarker associated with protection, PoDBAY describes the relationship between biomarker and probability of disease as a sigmoid probability of disease ("PoD") curve. The PoDBAY framework is illustrated using clinical trial simulations and with data for influenza, zoster, and dengue virus vaccines. The simulations demonstrate that PoDBAY efficacy estimation (which integrates the PoD and biomarker data), can be accurate and more precise than the standard (case-count) estimation, contributing to more sensitive and specific decisions than threshold-based correlate of protection or case-count-based methods. For all three vaccine examples, the PoD fit indicates a substantial association between the biomarkers and protection, and efficacy estimated by PoDBAY from relatively little immunogenicity data is predictive of the standard estimate of efficacy, demonstrating how PoDBAY can provide early assessments of vaccine efficacy. Methods like PoDBAY can help accelerate and economize vaccine development using an immunological predictor of protection. For example, in the current effort against the COVID-19 pandemic it might provide information to help prioritize (rank) candidates both earlier in a trial and earlier in development.
SCIENCE
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
67K+
Post
245K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy