‘Cool, let’s go prove them wrong’: Mississippi State volleyball defying program expectations

Mississippi State volleyball coach Julie Darty-Dennis speaks to her team after a recent victory. Austin Perryman | MSU athletics

STARKVILLE – Head coach Julie Darty Dennis and her Mississippi State volleyball staff printed out the preseason SEC coaches poll and showed their team.

Mississippi State was picked No. 12 out of 13 league programs. Texas A&M, Ole Miss and Georgia were all picked ahead of MSU despite losing to State last season.

That copy of the coaches poll quickly found its way to the trash.

“Cool, let's go prove them wrong,” players told Dennis.

That is exactly what they’ve done.

Mississippi State is 20-5 this season with an 11-2 conference record – good for second in the SEC behind reigning national champion Kentucky.

MSU isn’t just defying the odds of what its foes expected this season, it's changing the perception of a historically bad program.

Mississippi State’s eight SEC wins in the 2006 season were the most single-season conference wins for the program heading into this year. The Bulldogs’ 11 SEC wins this year come with five matches still to play.

In this its 47th season, MSU entered with a .189 winning percentage in SEC matches (107-458) and .387 overall winning percentage (562-891). And MSU volleyball was at the bottom of MSU’s athletic department in academic success.

“This group was pretty broken,” Dennis says.

Dennis spent time at South Carolina (2012-2013) as an assistant under Scott Swanson where she saw USC sweep MSU in two of three matches.

Dennis left South Carolina for a head coaching job at Jacksonville with hopes of eventually returning as a head coach in the SEC — that was until former Mississippi State deputy director of athletics Jared Benko called a few days after she signed a new four-year deal with Jacksonville to gauge her interest in the MSU job.

“I did not want this job,” Dennis says. “People told me to not take this job, that I was gonna go here and lose my job.”

»MSU WOMEN'S HOOPS: Doug Novak earns first win as interim head coach

But she couldn't stop wondering why a team with SEC resources couldn’t be more competitive.

“I wanted to know what has gone wrong,” Dennis says.

So she took the job with the mindset that regardless of what happens, she can say she tried.

She was met by a 5-26 season in 2018, but that lone conference win in which MSU came back from a two-set deficit to beat Auburn stuck with her.

The following season, MSU doubled its conference win total by going 2-16 in the SEC with two wins against bottom-feeder Auburn.

While many in the conference overlooked MSU, Dennis and current seniors (then freshmen) Gabby Waden and Deja Robinson saw the groundwork get laid.

“We have four freshmen this year that have experienced the (20-5) record so far,” Dennis said. “They just think that this is normal, this is the way it goes. They weren't able to see the foundation that has been laid the first three years before this season. So Gabby and Deja always joke with them that winning, it's fun, but it's really not that easy.”

»MSU FOOTBALL: Kicking tryouts are no joke

The key to any college rebuild starts with recruiting.

In spite of State's conference struggles, Dennis pushed the message to recruits about the potential of playing in the SEC and competing against premiere teams such as Kentucky.

Waden recalls Dennis and previous head coach David McFatrich pitching to her that Mississippi State volleyball had been unsuccessful, but they believed it was a sleeper program rather than a dead one.

In came players such as Rebecca Walk, a sophomore middle blocker who was named SEC co-offensive player of the week Monday – becoming just the fourth Bulldog in program history to earn the honors.

In came Gabby Coulter, a transfer senior setter who was named MSU’s first-ever SEC setter of the week Monday.

With the talent came a new mental approach as well: taking a losing program and teaching its players to think like winners.

Dennis says she met with each player when she came in and asked whether they loved winning or were afraid of losing.

She encouraged players to attend other sporting events together on campus while organizing team support Tuesdays.

Dennis focused on the basics of volleyball early and told players it would be hard every day.

If they didn’t like that, MSU wasn’t going to be the right fit.

The group before her was content with just being in the SEC, Dennis says, but she wanted a group looking to win in the conference.

“That mindset has shifted over the years,” she says.

The mindset for MSU’s opponents has shifted this season as well. Teams are no longer overlooking MSU on the schedule.

As a team being chased in the conference, SEC schools have a target on MSU’s back as the final stretch of the season approaches.

The problem for the opposing teams – the ones that picked MSU at No. 12 in the preseason – is Mississippi State isn’t content just breaking its own records this year.

“Now, we're not just looking to beat Auburn,” Dennis said. “We're looking to beat everybody.”