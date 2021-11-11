CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PostNet Recommends Shipping Gifts Early This Holiday Season

By PR Newswire
DENVER, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lingering disruptions from COVID-19, such as supply chain challenges and staffing shortages, are likely to cause complications for holiday shopping and shipping gifts this year. PostNet, a shipping services provider for over 25 years, has shared tips to help shippers avoid delays and get gifts delivered on time. Their biggest recommendation: Get your holiday shipping done as early as possible.

By offering services via FedEx®, UPS®, DHL®,* and USPS® in the United States (UPS®, Purolator®, and DHL®* in Canada), PostNet centers provide customers with flexibility to help avoid delays and save money.

"The last thing anyone wants is to be worried about packages not arriving in time for the holidays," said Ryan Farris, COO and president for PostNet. "We help customers ship every day, so we understand what needs to be done to help your package reach its destination on time."

In addition to shipping packages early, it is important to understand shipping restrictions to prevent complications. Gifts such as cash, alcohol and flammable liquids are not approved to ship. If in doubt about a particular gift, customers may call their local PostNet to confirm the items are cleared by carriers before shipping them.

Packing a gift properly is also vital when shipping presents for the holidays. Customers should use proper packing materials when boxing up gifts, or they can take them to their nearest PostNet location to have them properly packaged.

Finally, PostNet recommends requesting a signature confirmation when shipping gifts. This will help guarantee packages reach their destination safely and aren't left vulnerable to porch pirates. For added peace of mind, customers can track their packages along the way at postnet.com.

"The holidays can be a hectic time, especially when the pandemic is still creating complications in our lives," said Farris. "With that in mind, we aim to remove as much stress as possible. We're dedicated to providing fast, friendly service to help our customers focus on enjoying their holiday celebrations."

Sleighs are departing daily from PostNet centers across the country, so stop by to ship your gifts soon! For more information about holiday shipping, visit https://www.postnet.com/holiday-shipping/ .

To find your nearest PostNet center, visit www.postnet.com.

*DHL services not available at all locations.

About PostNetPostNet opened its doors in 1993. With nearly 700 locations in North America, Central America, South America and Africa, PostNet is a global leader in printing and shipping solutions. In 2017, PostNet joined the global family of MBE Worldwide. Combined, MBE has nearly 2,500 locations in 44 countries. For more information about PostNet services, visit www.postnet.com . To learn about franchise opportunities, visit www.postnetfranchise.com .

MEDIA CONTACT: Heather RipleyRipley PR865-977-1973 hripley@ripleypr.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/postnet-recommends-shipping-gifts-early-this-holiday-season-301421863.html

SOURCE PostNet

