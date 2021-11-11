CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Karyopharm To Participate At Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

 5 days ago

NEWTON, Mass., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq:KPTI), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies, today announced that Richard Paulson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Karyopharm, will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference. The fireside chat will be made available for on-demand listening beginning Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 3:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

A webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed under "Events & Presentations" in the Investor section of the Company's website, http://investors.karyopharm.com/events-presentations. A replay of the fireside chat will be archived on the Company's website for 30 days following the fireside chat.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: KPTI) is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Karyopharm's Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1). Karyopharm's lead compound, XPOVIO® (selinexor), is approved in the U.S. in multiple hematologic malignancy indications, including in combination with Velcade® (bortezomib) and dexamethasone for the treatment of adult patients with multiple myeloma after at least one prior therapy, in combination with dexamethasone for the treatment of adult patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma and as a monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. NEXPOVIO® (selinexor) has also been granted conditional marketing authorization in combination with dexamethasone for adult patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma by the European Commission. In addition to single-agent and combination activity against a variety of human cancers, SINE compounds have also shown biological activity in models of neurodegeneration, inflammation, autoimmune disease, certain viruses and wound-healing. Karyopharm has several investigational programs in clinical or preclinical development. For more information, please visit  www.karyopharm.com.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/karyopharm-to-participate-at-jefferies-london-healthcare-conference-301421781.html

SOURCE Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

