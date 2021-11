Tribune-Review

Minor injuries were reported in a crash that closed part of Route 66 in Gilpin Thursday morning, state police said.

Crews responded to the highway around 6:30 a.m. for reports of a crash involving a tanker truck, Tribune-Review news partner WPXI reported.

The road, which was closed between Schenley and Evergreen roads, reopened around 7:30 a.m.

Further information was not immediately available.