Amarin To Present At Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

DUBLIN, Ireland and BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) today announced that Karim Mikhail, president and chief executive officer of Amarin, and Michael Kalb, chief financial officer of Amarin, are scheduled to participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Jefferies 2021 London Healthcare Conference

Date/Time: November 16, 2021 at 1:40 pm GMT (8:40 am ET)Format: Corporate PresentationPresenter: Karim Mikhail

Piper Sandler 33 rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

Date/Time: Available On-Demand starting November 22, 2021 for registered attendeesFormat: Fireside ChatPresenter: Karim Mikhail

Live audio webcasts of the discussions will be available under Events in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://investor.amarincorp.com/events-and-presentations/events.

About AmarinAmarin is an innovative pharmaceutical company leading a new paradigm in cardiovascular disease management. From our foundation in scientific research to our focus on clinical trials, and now our commercial expansion, we are evolving and growing rapidly. Amarin has offices in Bridgewater, New Jersey in the United States, Dublin in Ireland, Zug in Switzerland, and other countries in Europe as well as commercial partners and suppliers around the world. We are committed to increasing the scientific understanding of the cardiovascular risk that persists beyond traditional therapies and advancing the treatment of that risk.

Availability of Other Information About Amarin Amarin communicates with its investors and the public using the company website ( www.amarincorp.com) and the investor relations website ( investor.amarincorp.com), including but not limited to investor presentations and FAQs, Securities and Exchange Commission filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. The information that Amarin posts on these channels and websites could be deemed to be material information. As a result, Amarin encourages investors, the media and others interested in Amarin to review the information that is posted on these channels, including the investor relations website, on a regular basis. This list of channels may be updated from time to time on Amarin's investor relations website and may include social media channels. The contents of Amarin's website or these channels, or any other website that may be accessed from its website or these channels, shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933. Amarin Contact Information Investor Inquiries:Investor RelationsAmarin Corporation plcIn U.S.: +1 (908) 719-1315 IR@amarincorp.com (investor inquiries)

Solebury TroutIn U.S.: +1 (646) 378-2992 amarinir@troutgroup.com

Media Inquiries:CommunicationsAmarin Corporation plcIn U.S.: +1 (908) 892-2028 PR@amarincorp.com (media inquiries)

