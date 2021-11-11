CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Finch Therapeutics To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

SOMERVILLE, Mass., Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. ("Finch" or "Finch Therapeutics") (Nasdaq: FNCH), a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company leveraging its Human-First Discovery ® platform to develop a novel class of orally administered biological drugs, today announced that Mark Smith, PhD, Chief Executive Officer, will participate virtually in two upcoming investor conferences:

  • Jefferies London Healthcare Conference: Finch will participate in a pre-recorded fireside chat that will be available beginning on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 3:00 am ET.
  • Evercore ISI 4th Annual HealthCONx Conference: Finch will participate in a fireside chat on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 10:05 am ET.

Webcasts of both fireside chats will be available under the ' Investors & News' section of the Finch website and will be archived for approximately 30 days.

About Finch Therapeutics

Finch Therapeutics is a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company leveraging its Human-First Discovery ® platform to develop a novel class of orally administered biological drugs. With the capabilities to develop both complete and targeted microbiome therapeutics, Finch is advancing a rich pipeline of candidates designed to address a wide range of unmet medical needs. Finch's lead candidate, CP101, is in late-stage clinical development for the prevention of recurrent C. difficile infection (CDI), and has received Breakthrough Therapy and Fast Track designations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. In June 2020, Finch announced that CP101 met its primary efficacy endpoint in PRISM3, the first of two pivotal trials to support the development of CP101 for the prevention of recurrent CDI. PRISM4, a Phase 3 trial, is designed to serve as the second pivotal trial of CP101 for recurrent CDI. Finch is also developing CP101 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus, and FIN-211 for the treatment of the gastrointestinal and behavioral symptoms of autism spectrum disorder. Finch has a partnership with Takeda focused on the development of targeted microbiome therapeutics for inflammatory bowel disease.

Human-First Discovery ® is a registered trademark of Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc.

Investor Contact:

Laurence WattsGilmartin Group(619) 916-7620laurence@gilmartinir.com

or

Stephen JasperGilmartin Group(858) 525-2047stephen@gilmartinir.com

Media Contact:

Jenna UrbanBerry & Company Public Relationsjurban@berrypr.com212-253-8881

Imugene Announces Clinical Trial Supply Agreement With Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany And Pfizer To Evaluate HER-Vaxx In Combination With Avelumab For Treatment Of Gastric Cancer

New clinical trial supply agreement with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany and Pfizer Inc. Avelumab (BAVENCIO ®) to be provided to Imugene for Phase 2 clinical study in HER-2 positive gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinomas (neoHERIZON) neoHERIZON will assess HER-Vaxx in combination with chemotherapy with or without avelumab in HER-2 positive...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Sono Motors Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering

MUNICH, Germany, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sono Group N.V. (parent company to "Sono Motors GmbH", "Sono Motors" or the "Company") announces the pricing of its initial public offering of 10,000,000 common shares at a price to the public of $15.00 per share. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,500,000 common shares at the initial public offering price. The common shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on November 17, 2021, under the ticker symbol "SEV". The offering is expected to close on November 19, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Saniona Initiates Phase 2b Clinical Trial Of Tesomet For Hypothalamic Obesity

Saniona (OMX: SANION), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare diseases, today announced the initiation of a Phase 2b clinical trial of Tesomet in patients with hypothalamic obesity (HO). Tesomet is an investigational fixed-dose combination therapy of tesofensine, a triple monoamine reuptake inhibitor , and metoprolol, a beta-1 selective blocker . Data from the trial are expected in the second half of 2023.
HEALTH
TheStreet

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. Announces Expiration Of Annual Repurchase Offer

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (the "Fund") (NYSE: EGF, CUSIP: 09255K108) announced the expiration of the Fund's annual repurchase offer for its shares of common stock (the "Repurchase Offer"). The Repurchase Offer and withdrawal rights expired at 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on November 16, 2021. The Fund offered to repurchase up to 5% of its issued and outstanding shares of common stock (the "Shares") for cash at a price equal to the net asset value of the Shares as of the close of regular trading on the New York Stock Exchange on November 16, 2021, subject to a repurchase fee of 2% of the value of the Shares repurchased, which will be deducted from the repurchase price. As of Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 4,262,034 Shares of the Fund were outstanding. A repurchase amount of 5% of the Shares outstanding as of November 16, 2021 would represent approximately 213,101 Shares.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Tiga Acquisition Corp. Announces Extension To Business Combination Deadline

Tiga Acquisition Corp. (the "Company"), a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses (a "Business Combination"), announced today that it has approved an extension of the time period to consummate a Business Combination, in accordance with Article 49.8 of the Company's Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association, to and including May 27, 2022.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Recbio Receives Pharmaceutical Production License From Jiangsu Medical Products Administration For Production Of COVID-19 Vaccine

TAIZHOU, China, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jiangsu Recbio Technology Co., Ltd. ("Recbio"), a biopharmaceutical company focusing on the research, development and commercialization of innovative vaccines that can address prevalent diseases with significant burdens, recently announced that the company has received the Pharmaceutical Production License (scope: recombinant two-component COVID-19 vaccine [CHO cell]) issued by the Jiangsu Medical Products Administration(JSMPA). It indicates that Recbio's production facility in Taizhou, Jiangsu province, China (Taizhou facility) has been qualified to manufacture the recombinant two-component COVID-19 vaccine [CHO cell] (ReCOV), which signifies that Recbio has taken another significant step towards a vaccine enterprise with an entire industry chain cover research, production and marketing.
PHARMACEUTICALS
TheStreet

Sun Life Announces Offering Of Subordinated Unsecured Debentures

TORONTO, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSX: SLF) (SLF) - Get Sun Life Financial Inc. Report (the " Company") announced today that it intends to issue in Canada $500 million principal amount of Series 2021-1 Subordinated Unsecured 2.46% Fixed/Floating Debentures due 2031 (the "Series 2021-1 Debentures"), $1 billion principal amount of Series 2021-2 Subordinated Unsecured 2.80% Fixed/Floating Debentures due 2033 (the "Series 2021-2 Debentures") and $500 million principal amount of Series 2021-3 Subordinated Unsecured 3.15% Fixed/Floating Debentures due 2036 (the "Series 2021-3 Debentures" and, together with the Series 2021-1 Debentures and the Series 2021-2 Debentures, the " Debentures") for an aggregate principal amount of $2 billion. The offering is expected to close on November 18, 2021. The net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes of the Company, which may include funding a portion of the purchase price for the previously announced acquisition of DentaQuest Group, Inc. (the "Acquisition"), investments in subsidiaries, repayment of indebtedness and other strategic investments.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Access Advance Welcomes ZTE As A Licensor And Licensee Of The HEVC Advance Patent Pool

BOSTON and SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Access Advance, an independent licensing administrator, today announced that ZTE Corporation, a global leader in telecommunications and information technology, has become a Licensor and Licensee of the HEVC Advance Patent Pool. As a Licensor, all of ZTE's HEVC/H.265 essential patents are now included under the HEVC Advance Patent Pool license. As a Licensee, ZTE gains access to the over 16,000 (and counting) world-wide patents essential to implementing the HEVC/H.265 video codec standard.
BUSINESS
