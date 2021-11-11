CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alpharetta, GA

Clearside Biomedical To Participate In Upcoming Investor Events In November And December 2021

By GlobeNewswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD), a biopharmaceutical company revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space (SCS ®), announced today that it will participate in the following investor events, which will each be held in a virtual meeting format:

Stifel 2021 Virtual Healthcare ConferenceWednesday, November 17, 2021 at 8:00 am ET

Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference Monday, November 29 - Thursday, December 2, 2021 Recorded Presentation will be available: Monday, November 22, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. ET

BTIG Ophthalmology DayTuesday, November 30, 2021

UBS Ophthalmology Day Monday, December 6, 2021

A link to the live and archived webcasts may be accessed on the Clearside website under the Investors section: Events and Presentations.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space (SCS ®). Clearside's SCS injection platform, utilizing the Company's proprietary SCS Microinjector ®, enables an in-office, repeatable, non-surgical procedure for the targeted and compartmentalized delivery of a wide variety of therapies to the macula, retina or choroid to potentially preserve and improve vision in patients with sight-threatening eye diseases. Clearside is developing its own pipeline of small molecule product candidates for administration via its SCS Microinjector and strategically partners its SCS injection platform with companies utilizing other ophthalmic therapeutic innovations. Clearside's first product, XIPERE ™ (triamcinolone acetonide injectable suspension) for suprachoroidal use, was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in October 2021. For more information, please visit www.clearsidebio.com.

Investor and Media Contacts:Jenny Kobin Remy Bernarda ir@clearsidebio.com(678) 430-8206

Source: Clearside Biomedical, Inc.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
TheStreet

JOYY Inc. To Hold 2021 Annual General Meeting On December 27, 2021

SINGAPORE, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JOYY Inc. (YY) - Get YY, Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A Report (" JOYY" or the " Company," formerly known as YY Inc.), a global video-based social media company, today announced that it will hold its 2021 annual general meeting of shareholders (the " AGM") at Conference Room #3, 4/F, Sheraton Guangzhou Panyu, No. 46 Wanhui Yi Road, Panyu District, Guangzhou 511400, People's Republic of China on December 27, 2021 at 2 p.m. (Beijing time).
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

AdaptHealth To Participate In Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) - Get AdaptHealth Corp. Report ("AdaptHealth" or "the Company"), a national leader in providing patient-centered, healthcare-at-home solutions including home medical equipment, medical supplies, and related services, announced today that Steve Griggs, CEO, Josh Parnes, President, and Jason Clemens, CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I Announces Completion Of Upsized $253 Million Initial Public Offering

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (the "Company") today announced the closing of its upsized and oversubscribed initial public offering of 25,300,000 units, including 3,300,000 units issued pursuant to the exercise by the underwriters of their over-allotment option in full, at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units are listed on the Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq") and began trading under the ticker symbol "LGVCU" on November 11, 2021. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. Only whole warrants will be exercisable. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "LGVC" and "LGVCW," respectively.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Pyramid Biosciences Expands Precision Oncology Pipeline

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pyramid Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a portfolio of precision therapies targeting a wide range of diseases, today announced the global licensing of the novel monopolar spindle1 (MPS1) called VRN-08 and a second undisclosed asset from Voronoi Inc., a South Korea-based biotechnology company the develops novel kinase inhibitors and target protein degraders. The milestone-based deal is worth up $846 million dollars (USD).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alpharetta, GA
Business
Alpharetta, GA
Industry
Local
Georgia Industry
City
Alpharetta, GA
Local
Georgia Business
TheStreet

Cyclo Therapeutics Announces Pricing Of $11.7 Million Underwritten Public Offering Of Common Stock

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYTH, CYTHW) ("Cyclo Therapeutics" or the "Company"), a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing life-changing medicines through science and innovation for patients and families living with diseases, today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 1,950,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $6.00 per share. Gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, are expected to be $11.7 million. In addition, Cyclo Therapeutics has granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 292,500 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less discounts and commissions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II Announces Pricing Of $225 Million Initial Public Offering

DALLAS, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II (the " Company"), a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 22,500,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market and will trade under the ticker symbol "LFACU" beginning November 17, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of the Company's Class A common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, and one-half of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one share of the Company's Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. After the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbols "LFAC" and "LFACW," respectively.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. Announces Pricing Of Upsized $240,000,000 Initial Public Offering

HOUSTON, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nabors Energy Transition Corp. (the "Company") announced today the pricing of its initial public offering (the "IPO") of 24,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") and trade under the ticker symbol "NETC.U" beginning on November 17, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of the Company's Class A common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one share of the Company's Class A common stock at an exercise price of $11.50 per share. Only whole warrants are exercisable. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on the NYSE under the symbols "NETC" and "NETC.WS," respectively. The IPO is expected to close on November 19, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action On Behalf Of Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased acquired Novavax, Inc. ("Novavax" or the "Company") (NVAX) - Get Novavax, Inc. Report securities between March 2, 2021 and October 19, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Novavax investors have until January 11, 2022 to file a lead plaintiff motion.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investors#Clearside Biomedical#Clsd#Stifel 2021#Daytuesday#Company#Scs#Xipere Lrb
TheStreet

VERB Announces At The Market Equity Offering Program

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) ("VERB" or the "Company"), the leader in interactive video-based sales enablement applications, including interactive livestream eCommerce and shoppable video, webinar, CRM and marketing applications for entrepreneurs and enterprises, today announced that it has filed a prospectus supplement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), under which it may sell up to $30 million of its common stock from time to time through an "at-the-market" or ATM equity offering program (the "ATM Offering").
BUSINESS
TheStreet

MARATHON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. On Behalf Of Marathon Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. ("Marathon" or the "Company") (MARA) - Get MARATHON DIGITAL HOLDINGS INC Report on behalf of Marathon stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Marathon has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

ViewRay Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Common Stock

CLEVELAND, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewRay, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRAY), maker of the MRIdian, which combines MRI and external-beam radiation therapy to simultaneously image and treat cancer patients, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 12,500,000 shares of common stock at a price to the public of $5.60 per share, for gross proceeds of $70 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by ViewRay. All of the shares to be sold in the offering will be offered by ViewRay. In addition, ViewRay has granted the underwriters of the offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,875,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing Of Public Offering

WATERTOWN, Mass., Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT), a pharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 4,027,273 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $13.75 per share and, to certain investors in lieu of common stock, pre-funded warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 3,272,727 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $13.74 per each pre-funded warrant, which represents the per share public offering price for the common stock less the $0.01 per share exercise price for each such pre-funded warrant. The aggregate gross proceeds from this offering are expected to be approximately $100.3 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by EyePoint. In addition, EyePoint has granted the underwriters an option for a period of 30 days to purchase up to an additional 1,095,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the shares of common stock and pre-funded warrants are being sold by EyePoint.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
TheStreet

Playtika To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences

HERZLIYA, Israel, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) , a leading mobile gaming company, today announced that the company will participate in the following upcoming virtual and in-person investor conferences. MKM's Gearing up for the New Normal: A Best Ideas Conference. Craig Abrahams, Playtika's President and...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Phathom Pharmaceuticals To Participate In Two Upcoming Investor Healthcare Conferences

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PHAT), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases, announced today that members of its management team will participate at two upcoming virtual investor conferences, including:. Guggenheim Healthcare Talks: 3rd...
FLORHAM PARK, NJ
TheStreet

Coursera To Participate In Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

Coursera, Inc. (COUR) announces that Ken Hahn, Coursera's chief financial officer, is scheduled to participate at the following investor conferences:. 2021 RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media, and Telecommunications ConferenceDate: Tuesday, November 16, 2021Virtual fireside chat time: 11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m. ET. 11th Annual Needham Virtual SaaS...
COMPUTER SCIENCE
Benzinga

Clearside Biomedical's Return On Capital Employed Insights

According to data from Benzinga Pro, during Q2, Clearside Biomedical's (NASDAQ:CLSD) reported sales totaled $780.00 thousand. Despite a 26.99% increase in earnings, the company posted a loss of $6.10 million. Clearside Biomedical collected $34.00 thousand in revenue during Q1, but reported earnings showed a $8.35 million loss. What Is ROCE?
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Press

Qualys to Speak at Upcoming Investor Conference

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS), a pioneer and leading provider of disruptive cloud-based IT, security and compliance solutions, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat and host one-on-one meetings with interested investors at the following conferences:. Needham's Virtual Security, Networking...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

I-Mab Announces Upcoming Participation At November Conferences

SHANGHAI and GAITHERSBURG, Md., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- I-Mab (the "Company") (Nasdaq: IMAB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel biologics, today announced its participation in the following conferences in November. Details of the conferences and management presentation are as follows:. Goldman Sachs...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Altus Group To Participate In TD Securities Virtual Technology Investor Conference On November 16

TORONTO, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Group Limited ("Altus Group" or "the Company") (TSX: AIF), a leading provider of software, data solutions and independent advisory services to the global commercial real estate industry, announced today that Mike Gordon, Chief Executive Officer, and Angelo Bartolini, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the TD Securities Virtual Technology Conference on November 16, including presenting in a fireside chat presentation scheduled at 12:00 pm ET.
REAL ESTATE
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
67K+
Post
245K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy