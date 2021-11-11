CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

The Mesothelioma Options Help Center Of Oregon Recommends The Steinberg Law Group For Your Mesothelioma Or Asbestos-Related Lung Cancer Case

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Oregon is dedicated to providing the best possible legal care to those stricken with mesothelioma or asbestos-related lung cancer. Anyone wishing to discuss their legal options should call (888) 891-2200 to speak directly with Robert L. Steinberg with The Steinberg Law Group. www.thesteinberglawgroup.com

The Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Oregon has endorsed The Steinberg Law Group because of their vast experience in handling mesothelioma and asbestos-related lung cancer cases. With over 36 years of experience, and offices in New York, California and Texas, The Steinberg Law Group has a national footprint and a record of success spanning decades. Your case may be worth over $1,000,000. Call (888) 891-2200 to find out. www.thesteinberglawgroup.com

Typically, asbestos exposure will have occurred sometime between the 1950s and the 1980s. Some of the most prevalent professions that encountered large quantities of asbestos include power plant workers, maritime workers, industrial workers, plumbers, pipefitters, electricians, mechanics, machinists, miners, railroad workers and construction workers, to name a few. Since the latency period for mesothelioma victims is between 10 and 50 years, most people diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos-related lung cancer in 2021 were exposed decades ago. www.mesotheliomaoptions.com

Oregon contains a dozen natural asbestos deposits in addition to a handful of asbestos mines. Popular Oregon industries where asbestos was used for many during the twentieth century include the paper and lumber mills, agriculture and shipbuilding. Anyone who may have been exposed to asbestos on the job or at home may be entitled to significant compensation. www.mesotheliomaoptions.com

For more information about mesothelioma or asbestos-related lung cancer, call (888) 891-2200 or visit www.mesotheliomaoptions.com/contact/ now.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-mesothelioma-options-help-center-of-oregon-recommends-the-steinberg-law-group-for-your-mesothelioma-or-asbestos-related-lung-cancer-case-301421842.html

SOURCE The Steinberg Law Group

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

Baptist Cancer Center helps patients cope with hair loss

The technology isn’t new, but researchers say it continues to improve and help patients fighting more than one battle when it comes to cancer. The Baptist Cancer Center says the *scalp cooling cap* can help people cut down on hair loss often caused by chemotherapy. This morning we are live...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ABC Action News

Importance of Lung Cancer Screenigs

One of the reasons that lung cancer is the number one cause of cancer-related deaths in the U.S. for both men and women is because it often has no symptoms until it’s already advanced in stage. Dr. Nirav Patel from AdventHealth is here to talk to about the importance of Lung cancer screenings finding the disease at an earlier stage when treatment is more effective.
CANCER
Click10.com

Lung Cancer Cases on the Rise in Non-Smoking Younger Women

Dr. Estelamari Rodriguez is a thoracic oncologist at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center. For more information about treatments and services for lung cancer, click here or visit the UHealth blog. MEET WENDY REYES:. After a year of searching for answers, 37-year-old Wendy Reyes received a shocking diagnosis. “You have lung cancer....
CANCER
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
State
Oregon State
State
New York State
drydenwire.com

Lung Cancer Screening Offered At Burnett Medical Center

GRANTSBURG, WI -- Lung cancer screening that can detect lung cancer in its earliest stages is available at Burnett Medical Center (BMC). The screening, which uses low-dose CT (computerized tomography), is recommended for people at high-risk of developing lung cancer. “With November being Lung Cancer Awareness Month, it’s an important...
GRANTSBURG, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lung Cancer#Asbestos
Oswego County Today

Katko Reintroduces Bill To Create National Mesothelioma Patient Registry

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Rep. John Katko (R, NY-24) today reintroduced the Mary Jo Lawyer Spano Mesothelioma Patient Registry Act of 2021. This bill would establish a national patient registry at the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) for mesothelioma, a form of cancer linked to asbestos, a mineral commonly used in building materials in the mid-1900s. Rep. Katko introduced the bipartisan bill alongside U.S. Rep. Antonio Delgado (D, NY-19).
CONGRESS & COURTS
KSAT 12

Know someone with lung cancer? Here are options to treat the disease

Did you know that lung cancer is one of the most common cancers and the leading cause of death in both men and women right here in the United States?. Beginning as a growth of abnormal cells, cancer grows to form a tumor, interfering with lung function. Lung cancer is treated through surgery, chemotherapy or radiation therapy.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Times-Leader

Know lung cancer risks

With everything else that’s happening during the next several weeks, it might be easy to overlook that November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month. Lung cancer, according to the American Cancer Society, is the second most common form of cancer in men and women, with only prostate cancer being more common in men and breast cancer more common in women. Estimates are that 235,760 new cases of lung cancer will be diagnosed this year and, sadly, that there will be 131,880 deaths due to lung cancer.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
downbeach.com

Shore’s Wound Care Center can help with diabetes related issues

SOMERS POINT – November is Diabetes Awareness Month and Shore Medical Center’s Advanced Wound Care Center is reminding the community to be aware of diabetes related wounds to help reduce diabetes related wounds and amputations. There are 34.2 million people in the United States currently living with diabetes. Diabetes-related wounds...
SOMERS POINT, NJ
abc27.com

Penn State Health : Lung Cancer

Helen Copp of Harrisburg went to the doctors to treat her unrainy tract infection when CT scans reveled the worst, cancerous nodules in her lungs. Thanks to the team at Penn State Health Helen had the nodules removed and is back to working at her church, and enjoying time with her rescue dog.
HARRISBURG, PA
WLBT

Lung Cancer Awarenesss Month: How you can protect your health

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Lung Cancer is not the most common form of cancer, but it’s the leading cause of cancer-related death for men and women. Each year, about 218,500 people in the United States are told they have lung cancer, and about 142,000 people die from this disease. You...
CANCER
summitmedical.com

Lung Cancer: Risk, Prevention, and Screening

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death among both men and women in the United States. Each year, about 218,500 people in the United States are told they have lung cancer, and about 142,000 people die from the disease. It begins in lungs and may spread to lymph nodes or other organs in the body, such as the brain. Cancer from other organs also may spread to the lungs.
CANCER
pix11.com

Why lung cancer screening is critical for your health

It’s National Lung Cancer Awareness month, and new guidelines have been released urging adults to get screened. When it comes to cancer, it seems people hear a lot about breast and colon cancer, but not lung cancer, which is actually one of the most deadly among women and men. Why...
CANCER
WMTW

Maine has one of the highest rates of new cases of lung cancer, report finds

PORTLAND, Maine — The American Lung Association released its annual State of Lung Cancer report Tuesday morning, and it shows Maine has some work to do. The report finds Maine has one of the highest rates of new cases of lung cancer in the country. In fact, only five states have higher rates. Over the last five years, the rate of new cases has not changed significantly.
MAINE STATE
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
67K+
Post
245K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy