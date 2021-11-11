CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

The Continental - Peter Greene, Ayomide Adegun & Jeremy Bobb Join Cast

By SpoilerTV
spoilertv.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeter Greene (Training Day, For Life), Ayomide Adegun and Jeremy Bobb (Russian Doll,...

www.spoilertv.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Mel Gibson's 'John Wick' TV Role Has Fans up in Arms

On Monday, news broke that Mel Gibson had been cast as the lead in the upcoming John Wick spinoff TV series The Continental, and fans were completely perplexed. Gibson has a long history of abusive behavior, outspoken bigotry and lackluster apologies. Many flooded social media with commentary on this casting decision.
NFL
Variety

Mel Gibson to Star in ‘John Wick’ Prequel Series ‘The Continental’ at Starz

Mel Gibson will star in the “John Wick” prequel series “The Continental” at Starz, Variety has confirmed. “The Continental” was originally ordered at Starz in 2018 and focuses on the inner workings of the titular hotel from the film franchise, which is a refuge for assassins. “The Continental” will explore the origin behind the hotel-for-assassins through the eyes and actions of a young Winston Scott, who is dragged into the Hell-scape of a 1975 New York City to face a past he thought he’d left behind. Winston charts a deadly course through the New York’s mysterious underworld in a harrowing attempt to seize...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘The Continental’: Peter Greene, Ayomide Adegun, Jeremy Bobb Join Starz’s ‘John Wick’ Prequel Series

Peter Greene (Training Day, For Life), Ayomide Adegun and Jeremy Bobb (Russian Doll, The Knick) are set as leads opposite Colin Woodell and Mel Gibson in Starz’s The Continental, the prequel to the Keanu Reeves film series John Wick. The Continental will be presented as a three-night special-event TV series, produced for Starz by Lionsgate Television. The Continental will explore the origin behind the hotel-for-assassins, which increasingly has become the centerpiece of the John Wick universe. This will be accomplished through the eyes and actions of a young Winston Scott (Woodell), who is dragged into the Hell-scape of a 1975 New...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Greene
Person
Colin Woodell
Person
Keanu Reeves
Person
Mel Gibson
Variety

Edward Norton, Indira Varma, Keri Russell, Cherry Jones and Michael Gandolfini Cast in ‘Extrapolations’ at Apple

Apple TV Plus announced that Edward Norton, Indira Varma, Keri Russell, Cherry Jones and Michael Gandolfini have been cast in “Extrapolations,” Scott Z. Burns upcoming climate change anthology series. Known for his performances in films such as “Motherless Brooklyn” and “Keeping the Faith,” Norton plays a scientist named Jonathan Chopin. He is repped by UTA. Jonathan’s son, computer programmer Rowan Chopin, is played by Gandolfini, who most recently appeared in “The Many Saints of Newark” and is repped by WME, Sloane Offer, and Relevant. Varma plays inventor Gita Mishra. Her prominent credits include playing Ellaria Sand in “Game of Thrones” and Piety...
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘John Wick’ Prequel Casts Three New Characters in ‘The Continental’

Worry not, John Wick superfans. The prequel for the films starring acting legend Keanu Reeves will be here before you know it. This is just like Christmas for a lot of folks, I suspect. The prequel series already added a blockbuster in Mel Gibson along with Colin Woodell earlier in the process. However, now the show has added a few more names that you might be familiar with and they include Peter Greene, Ayomide Adegun and Jeremy Bobb.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Black Lightning,’ ‘True Story’ Star William Catlett Signs With Sugar23 (EXCLUSIVE)

William Catlett has signed with Sugar23. The actor, who next appears in Netflix’s limited series “True Story” alongside Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes, will be managed by Meredith Wechter, Jake Fleischman and Sukee Chew. Catlett is also a writer, director and producer. Catlett has a busy dance card. He will soon appear in Lionsgate’s “The Devil You Know” with Omar Epps and this year wrapped a recurring role on the CW’s superhero drama series “Black Lightning.” He recently starred in HBO Max’s “Charm City Kings” and appeared in an episode of the cable channel’s “Lovecraft Country.” Catlett’s credits also include “Force of Nature,”...
TV & VIDEOS
kiss951.com

Matt Damon and Robert Downey Jr. Join Cast for Christopher Nolan Movie

Matt Damon and Robert Downey Jr. join Cillian Murphy and Emily Blunt in Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan’s biopic on one of the fathers of the atomic bomb. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Universal is calling the movie an “epic thriller that thrusts audiences into the pulse-pounding paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it.”
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Continental#Russian Doll#Starz
Deadline

Nicolas Cage Western ‘Butcher’s Crossing’ Adds Jeremy Bobb, Xander Berkeley, Rachel Keller & Paul Raci — First Look Image

Jeremy Bobb (Russian Doll, The Knick), Xander Berkeley (The Walking Dead, Air Force One), Rachel Keller (Legion, Fargo) and Oscar nominee Paul Raci (Sound of Metal) will join Nicolas Cage and Fred Hechinger in Butcher’s Crossing, the Western directed by Gabe Polsky, which has just wrapped production. The film scripted by Polsky and Liam Satre-Meloy adapts John Williams’ 1960 novel of the same name. It centers on Will Andrews (Hechingeer), a naive Harvard student who heads west in 1874 to fulfill his dream of seeing the country and living off the land. Will agrees to fund a dangerous but potentially lucrative expedition to...
MOVIES
TVLine

TVLine Items: Snowfall Additions, Y&R Recast, Earlier Claws and More

Graceland vet Brandon Jay McLaren will be policing the streets of FX’s Snowfall: The actor is set to recur during Season 5 as Buckley, a detective with the Community Resources Against Street Hoodlums (C.R.A.S.H.) Unit, our sister site Deadline reports. The character will also be battling his own drug addition and a failing marriage. McLaren’s many other TV credits include The Rookie, Turner & Hooch, Firefly Lane, Ransom, UnREAL, The Killing and Being Erica. Additionally, the FX drama has tapped DeVaughn Nixon (Runaways, The Secret Life of the American Teenager) to recur as ex-con Kane Hamilton, who is the older brother of...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Regina Hall Teams With Robert De Niro for ‘Midnight Run’ Sequel

Regina Hall is set to star in a sequel to Midnight Run, with original star Robert De Niro attached to produce. Midnight Run came out in 1988 and starred De Niro as a bounty hunter who is tasked with tracking down a former mob accountant, played by the late Charles Grodin. The buddy comedy sees the duo traveling cross-country trying to evade both the FBI and the mob. Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s Aeysha Carr is penning the movie, which is set up at Universal. Story details on the sequel are being kept under wraps. Universal had been trying to get a sequel or remake of...
MOVIES
purewow.com

This Must-Watch Keanu Reeves Thriller Is the New #3 Movie on Netflix

If you love Keanu Reeves, then you need to watch this not-quite-brand-new sci-fi flick on Netflix. Introducing Replicas, which is making a comeback on the streaming service. Although it originally premiered back in 2018, the film just recently claimed the number three spot on Netflix’s list of most-watched movies. (It’s currently ranked behind Army of Thieves and 21 Jump Street and ahead of Hypnotic, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword and American Gangster.)
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Country
Russia
spoilertv.com

Monarch - Callum Kerr and Kevin Cahoon Join Cast

Callum Kerr (Hulu’s Four Weddings and a Funeral) and Kevin Cahoon (GLOW) are set for heavily recurring roles [...]. Kerr will portray Wade Stellings, a rapidly up-and-coming country singer and son of a pastor who is a big fan of Nicky Roman (Friel). Luke Roman (Joshua Sasse) is pursuing the singer to sign him to the Monarch label.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

EastEnders star Lacey Turner calls for music superstar to join cast

There's no doubt that Adele would bring more hometown glory to Walford, and after Lacey Turner's proposal we're sure that someone like her would be an excellent fit on EastEnders. Of course, we can but daydream about such a cameo, but the Stacey Slater actress has admitted the singer would...
CELEBRITIES
Eastern Arizona Courier

Rachel Bloom joins School For Good and Evil cast

Rachel Bloom and Sir Ben Kingsley have joined the star-studded cast of ‘The School For Good and Evil.’. The Netflix movie - which is based on a 2013 young adult novel, the first in a six-part series written by Soman Chainani - has announced a string of new names who have joined the cast of the Paul Feig-directed project, including Rob Delaney and Mark Heap.
MOVIES
DoYouRemember?

Famous ’50s Child Stars You Would NEVER Recognize Today

Child stars are a unique blend of raw talent, the perfect role, and a lot of tricks used by professionals. For instance, little Danny from The Shining had no clue he was even in a horror movie. Stanley Kubrick worked his magic to get what he needed from him to perfectly fit the bigger picture. And when you think of child stars, there are some iconic ones from each decade. Whether it’s the ’80s and Gary Coleman asking us what we’re talking about? Or the ’70s and Tatum O’Neal learning the con artist ropes? Or even Macaulay Culkin booby-trapping Christmas? Whatever your first instinct was, it probably wasn’t the ’50s, but there were some fantastic, talented child stars who lit it up even back then.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Parade

Sandra Bullock Is Back in Another Netflix Blockbuster! All About The Unforgivable, Including a Few Spoilers!

Following the success of Bird Box, Sandra Bullock is back with what’s sure to be another Netflix blockbuster. The Unforgivable had a long journey to American screens: The film was first developed in 2010 with Angelina Jolie in mind for the leading role of Ruth. It took nearly a decade, however, to get it off the ground, and in 2019, Bullock attached herself to star alongside Viola Davis. Filming started in February 2020, but was then further delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy