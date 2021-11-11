The Continental - Peter Greene, Ayomide Adegun & Jeremy Bobb Join Cast

Graceland vet Brandon Jay McLaren will be policing the streets of FX’s Snowfall: The actor is set to recur during Season 5 as Buckley, a detective with the Community Resources Against Street Hoodlums (C.R.A.S.H.) Unit, our sister site Deadline reports. The character will also be battling his own drug addition and a failing marriage.
McLaren’s many other TV credits include The Rookie, Turner & Hooch, Firefly Lane, Ransom, UnREAL, The Killing and Being Erica.
Additionally, the FX drama has tapped DeVaughn Nixon (Runaways, The Secret Life of the American Teenager) to recur as ex-con Kane Hamilton, who is the older brother of...
Comments / 0