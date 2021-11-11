CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amicus Therapeutics To Present At The Stifel 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD) today announced that members of the Amicus senior leadership team will participate in a fireside chat at the Stifel 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. E.T.

A live audio webcast of the presentation can also be accessed via the investors section of the Amicus Therapeutics corporate website at https://ir.amicusrx.com/events-and-presentations.

About Amicus Therapeutics Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD) is a global, patient-dedicated biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering novel high-quality medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. With extraordinary patient focus, Amicus Therapeutics is committed to advancing and expanding a robust pipeline of cutting-edge, first- or best-in-class medicines for rare metabolic diseases. For more information please visit the company's website at www.amicusrx.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

CONTACT:

Investors:Andrew FaughnanExecutive Director, Investor Relations afaughnan@amicusrx.com(609) 662-3809

Media:Diana MooreHead of Global Corporate Affairs & Communications dmoore@amicusrx.com(609) 662-5079

FOLD-G

