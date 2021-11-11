The Morning News: Veterans Day, Leandro Ruling, UNC Football

COLUMBUS — Backup Ohio State quarterback Jack Miller has been suspended from the football team following an arrest on suspicion of OVI Friday morning in Columbus, according to our news partners at WBNS-TV. >>Victim identified in deadly crash involving ex-Raider Henry Ruggs in Las Vegas. State troopers confirmed to the...
Just about every college football program in the country wants quarterback Arch Manning. But who does the five-star quarterback want?. No recruit is under a microscope like Arch Manning. Every visit he takes is watched with bated breath. Everything he says and does is followed by recruiting buffs hoping to...
LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron’s next coaching job is more obvious than you would think. With Ed Orgeron parting ways with the LSU football program at the end of the season, everybody and their brother is curious as to where he could end up. Orgeron is not even two...
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered an AC joint separation in his right throwing shoulder during the Buckeyes’ season opener at Minnesota on Sept. 2. In an interview on the Big Ten Network on Thursday afternoon, Stroud shed light on the injury, which limited him in subsequent games against Oregon and Tulsa and prompted him to sit out against Akron on Sept. 25.
For the second time this season, Purdue spoiled an undefeated Big Ten team’s season. On Saturday night, the Boilermakers defeated Michigan State by a final score of 40-29. ESPN analyst Lee Corso put the Spartans on upset alert before this game even began, saying “Michigan State is going to get beat this week and they’re out [of the College Football Playoff picture] anyhow.”
After the Alabama Crimson Tide defeated the Tennessee Volunteers 52-24 Saturday night at Bryant-Denny Stadium, head coach Nick Saban finished his last interview on the field, and as usual, walked toward the Alabama tunnel. But, Saban quickly realized he wasn't ready to go home just yet. The coach turned around...
One of the Texas Longhorns’ leading receivers may be on his way out of the program after a practice altercation with coach Steve Sarkisian. Multiple reports indicated that wide receiver Joshua Moore was involved in a heated altercation with Sarkisian after Wednesday’s practice. Anwar Richardson of OrangeBloods reported that the altercation was severe enough that Moore’s future with the program has been called into question.
BYU (8-2) at Georgia Southern (3-7) What does he think of being a so-called “serious candidate” to replace second-year Washington coach Jimmy Lake, who was fired Sunday night?. Even less surprising was Sitake’s answer — or lack thereof. “I mean, I know why you guys are asking those questions and...
One of the best recruits in the 2022 class is back on the open market. Domani Jackson, a five-star cornerback out of Santa Ana, California, had been committed to the USC Trojans since January. However, the country’s No. 6 overall recruit is now re-considering all of his options. The No....
College Gameday is headed to the biggest game of Week 12 in the college football season but the destination was still the wrong choice. If you are looking at it in a vacuum, it would seem like Ohio State and Michigan State was a fairly easy decision for the College Gameday crew.
Few recruits are as desired as Arlington (Texas) Bowie five-star interior offensive lineman Devon Campbell. The top interior offensive lineman and No. 9 overall recruit in the On3 Consensus — a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies — Campbell is the type of recruit who can elevate an offensive line from the moment he steps on campus.
Loreal Sarkisian doesn't really buy into luck. She's not one to carry out any special game day rituals, and you won't catch her rewearing a particular item of clothing each weekend. For someone who's become known for elevating the Texas Longhorn game day fit, it wouldn't really work, stylistically speaking.
In the world of ever-evolving college football coaching rumors, the latest suggests LSU might make a run after Lincoln Riley. The Tigers have plenty to offer. And while Oklahoma’s one of the best jobs in college football, LSU is even better. Reporters pressed Riley on the matter during media availability...
After just 13 games, Jimmy Lake’s time as Washington’s head coach ended Sunday, sources told Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel. Washington confirmed the Yahoo Sports report via statement from athletic director Jen Cohen:. "Making a head coaching change in any sport is difficult, recognizing that the decision impacts coaches, staff, student-athletes...
The Texas Longhorns might have a GUY in 4-star 2022 quarterback commit Maalik Murphy, who hails from Gardena, California. As our friends at 247Sports points out, Murphy’s tossed the ole skin around for nearly 1,000 yards and 9 touchdowns in the past four games. What’s does the future hold for...
2021 is the year for former Arizona Cardinals players to take out their frustrations via social media and Zane Gonzalez is the latest to join the fun. It all started with the Patrick Peterson drama that continued from the moment he left in free agency and into the offseason. It turns out another former Arizona Cardinals player is jumping in on that craze as well. Cardinals fans remember the pain and tormenting tenure of Zane Gonzalez as the team’s primary field goal kicker.
BLACKSBURG, Va (CSB19 Sports) -- Virginia Tech enters the final stretch of the season with some confidence at 5-5, one win away from bowl eligibility. The Hokies opted out of a bowl game in 2020, ending the nation's longest bowl streak at 27 straight years. That outcome is within reach...
Disheartened Tar Heel fans, there is no time to despair. After being humiliated at Notre Dame, attention must now turn to an even more potent offense from a familiar foe. Wake Forest heads to Chapel Hill this Saturday for a noon kickoff on Military Appreciation Day. They are in rarified air, currently undefeated and ranked #10 in the country.
ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith revealed his top five NFL teams through 10 weeks. The network‘s leading man had some of the usual suspects on his list, but Smith added a few surprises too. According to Smith, the five best teams right now are the Green Bay Packers, Tennessee Titans, Dallas...
Dabo Swinney no longer has a vote in the Coaches Poll, as he chose to withdraw from the poll this season for the first time in his head coaching career after the hoopla that occurred last season when he (...)
