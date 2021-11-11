Veterans Day: Free lunch for veterans
(WWLP) – Veterans can get a free lunch on Thursday to celebrate Veterans Day at both Canna Provisions locations in Lee and Holyoke.Veterans Day ceremonies being held in western Massachusetts
The cannabis dispensaries will have on-site food trucks from local women owned businesses. Veterans in Holyoke will be treated to lunch from the Saucy Mama and Lee will host the Thai Chili Food Truck.
Canna Provisions Locations:
Hoyloke: 380 Dwight St, Holyoke, MA 01040
Lee: 220 Housatonic St, Lee, MA 01238
