Veterans Day: Free lunch for veterans

By Melissa Torres
 5 days ago

(WWLP) – Veterans can get a free lunch on Thursday to celebrate Veterans Day at both Canna Provisions locations in Lee and Holyoke.

The cannabis dispensaries will have on-site food trucks from local women owned businesses. Veterans in Holyoke will be treated to lunch from the Saucy Mama and Lee will host the Thai Chili Food Truck.

Canna Provisions Locations:

Hoyloke: 380 Dwight St, Holyoke, MA 01040

Lee: 220 Housatonic St, Lee, MA 01238

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

