Concert Pharmaceuticals To Participate In Fireside Chat At Jefferies London Healthcare Conferences

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNCE) - Get Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Report today announced that it will participate in a virtual fireside chat at The Jefferies London Healthcare Conference. The on-demand fireside chat will be available beginning at 8:00 a.m. GMT on November 18, 2021.

A webcast of the Jefferies fireside chat may be accessed in the Investors section of the Company's website at www.concertpharma.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on Concert's website for two weeks following the presentation.

About Concert

Concert Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that is developing small molecule drugs that it discovered through the application of its DCE Platform® (deuterated chemical entity platform). Selective incorporation of deuterium into known molecules has the potential, on a case-by-case basis, to provide better pharmacokinetic or metabolic properties, thereby enhancing their clinical safety, tolerability or efficacy. Concert's lead product candidate is in late-stage development for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition. Concert is also assessing a number of earlier-stage pipeline candidates. For more information please visit www.concertpharma.com or follow us on Twitter at @ConcertPharma or on LinkedIn.

