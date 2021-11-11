CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bicycle Therapeutics To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

By Business Wire
 5 days ago

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC) - Get Bicycle Therapeutics Plc Sponsored ADR Report, a biotechnology company pioneering a new and differentiated class of therapeutics based on its proprietary bicyclic peptide ( Bicycle®) technology, today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences in November and December:

  • Jefferies London Healthcare Conference on Friday, November 19, 2021; pre-recorded fireside chat available on demand at 3:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, November 18, 2021
  • Piper Sandler 33 rd Annual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, December 2, 2021; pre-recorded fireside chat available on demand at 10:00 a.m. ET on Monday, November 22, 2021
  • JMP Securities Hematology & Oncology Summit on Monday, December 6, 2021; fireside chat at 10:20 a.m. ET
  • Jefferies Denver Healthcare Summit on Wednesday, December 15, 2021

A live webcast and replay of pre-recorded fireside chats will be accessible in the Investors & Media section of Bicycle's website at www.bicycletherapeutics.com. Archived replays of the webcasts will be available for 30 days following the fireside chat dates.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC) - Get Bicycle Therapeutics Plc Sponsored ADR Report is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel class of medicines, referred to as Bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Bicycles are fully synthetic short peptides constrained with small molecule scaffolds to form two loops that stabilize their structural geometry. This constraint facilitates target binding with high affinity and selectivity, making Bicycles attractive candidates for drug development. Bicycle is evaluating BT5528, a second-generation Bicycle Toxin Conjugate (BTC™) targeting EphA2; BT8009, a second-generation BTC targeting Nectin-4, a well-validated tumor antigen; and BT7480, a Bicycle TICA targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137, in company-sponsored Phase I/II trials. In addition, BT1718, a BTC that targets MT1-MMP, is being investigated in an ongoing Phase I/IIa clinical trial sponsored by the Cancer Research UK Centre for Drug Development. Bicycle is headquartered in Cambridge, UK, with many key functions and members of its leadership team located in Lexington, MA. For more information, visit bicycletherapeutics.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211111005371/en/

BUSINESS
