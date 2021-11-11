CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Immunocore To Present At The Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

By GlobeNewswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

P RESS RELEASE

Immunocore to present at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

(OXFORDSHIRE, England & CONSHOHOCKEN, Penn. & ROCKVILLE, Md., US, 11 November 2021) Immunocore (Nasdaq: IMCR), a late-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of a novel class of T cell receptor (TCR) bispecific immunotherapies designed to treat a broad range of diseases, including cancer, infectious and autoimmune disease, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference , taking place November 16-19, 2021 .

The presentation will be available on-demand for attendees during the virtual conference beginning on November 18, 2021. The webcast can also be accessed in the 'Investors' section of Immunocore's website at www.immunocore.com.

##

About Immunocore

Immunocore is a late-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of a novel class of TCR bispecific immunotherapies called ImmTAX - Immune mobilizing monoclonal TCRs Against X disease - designed to treat a broad range of diseases, including cancer, infectious and autoimmune. Leveraging its proprietary, flexible, off-the-shelf ImmTAX platform, Immunocore is developing a deep pipeline in multiple therapeutic areas, including five clinical stage programs in oncology and infectious disease, advanced pre-clinical programs in autoimmune disease and multiple earlier pre-clinical programs. Immunocore's most advanced oncology therapeutic candidate, tebentafusp, has demonstrated an overall survival benefit in a randomized Phase 3 clinical trial in metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's business strategy including its proposed regulatory plans for tebentafusp, the efficacy, safety and therapeutic potential of tebentafusp, the expected timing of a BLA review and action date for tebentafusp for the treatment of mUM, the potential approval and commercial launch of tebentafusp for mUM, the design, progress, timing, scope and results of the Company's clinical trials including IMC-C103C, IMC-F106C, IMC-I109V and IMC-M113V, the anticipated achievement of upcoming clinical milestones, the potential benefit of Breakthrough Therapy Designation or Orphan Drug Designation for tebentafusp, and the Company's anticipated cash runway. Any forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements, many of which are beyond the Company's control. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, clinical trials and financial position; unexpected safety or efficacy data observed during preclinical studies or clinical trials; clinical trial site activation or enrollment rates that are lower than expected; the risk that initial or interim results from a clinical trial may not be predictive of the final results of the trial or the results of future trials; changes in expected or existing competition; changes in the regulatory environment; and the uncertainties and timing of the regulatory approval process. For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause our actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 25, 2021, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in the Company's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release, and the Company undertakes no duty to update this information, except as required by law.

CONTACT:

Immunocore Debra Nielsen, Head of CommunicationsT: +1 (610) 368-8602E: debra.nielsen@immunocore.com Follow on Twitter: @Immunocore

Consilium Strategic Communications (corporate and financial)Mary-Jane Elliott/ Chris Welsh/Jessica HodgsonT: +44 (0)203 709 5700E: Immunocore@consilium-comms.com

Investor Relations Clayton Robertson, Head of Investor RelationsT: +1 215-384-4781E: ir@immunocore.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II Announces Pricing Of $225 Million Initial Public Offering

DALLAS, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II (the " Company"), a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 22,500,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market and will trade under the ticker symbol "LFACU" beginning November 17, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of the Company's Class A common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, and one-half of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one share of the Company's Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. After the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbols "LFAC" and "LFACW," respectively.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

RCMW Announces Appointment Of Vice President

CHEYENNE, Wyo., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (RCMW:OTCBB) - RCMW Group Inc. ("RCMW" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Edward DeStefano as Vice President of RCMW's wholly owned subsidiary 4033002, a Wyoming Company. Mr. DeStefano is a Nevada-based professional. He will be responsible in helping...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. Announces Pricing Of Upsized $240,000,000 Initial Public Offering

HOUSTON, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nabors Energy Transition Corp. (the "Company") announced today the pricing of its initial public offering (the "IPO") of 24,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") and trade under the ticker symbol "NETC.U" beginning on November 17, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of the Company's Class A common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one share of the Company's Class A common stock at an exercise price of $11.50 per share. Only whole warrants are exercisable. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on the NYSE under the symbols "NETC" and "NETC.WS," respectively. The IPO is expected to close on November 19, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Cyclo Therapeutics Announces Pricing Of $11.7 Million Underwritten Public Offering Of Common Stock

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYTH, CYTHW) ("Cyclo Therapeutics" or the "Company"), a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing life-changing medicines through science and innovation for patients and families living with diseases, today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 1,950,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $6.00 per share. Gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, are expected to be $11.7 million. In addition, Cyclo Therapeutics has granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 292,500 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less discounts and commissions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jefferies#Health Care#Biotechnology Company#Cancer#Ress#England Conshohocken#Penn Rockville#Imcr#Tcr Bispecific
TheStreet

Tapestry, Inc. Prices $500 Million Of Senior Unsecured Notes

Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) - Get Tapestry, Inc. Report (the "Company"), a leading New York-based house of modern luxury accessories and lifestyle brands, today announced the pricing of $500 million aggregate principal amount of 3.050% senior unsecured notes due 2032 (the "Notes"). The offering is expected to close, subject to normal closing conditions, on December 1, 2021.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Sono Motors Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering

MUNICH, Germany, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sono Group N.V. (parent company to "Sono Motors GmbH", "Sono Motors" or the "Company") announces the pricing of its initial public offering of 10,000,000 common shares at a price to the public of $15.00 per share. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,500,000 common shares at the initial public offering price. The common shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on November 17, 2021, under the ticker symbol "SEV". The offering is expected to close on November 19, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Sun Life Announces Offering Of Subordinated Unsecured Debentures

TORONTO, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSX: SLF) (SLF) - Get Sun Life Financial Inc. Report (the " Company") announced today that it intends to issue in Canada $500 million principal amount of Series 2021-1 Subordinated Unsecured 2.46% Fixed/Floating Debentures due 2031 (the "Series 2021-1 Debentures"), $1 billion principal amount of Series 2021-2 Subordinated Unsecured 2.80% Fixed/Floating Debentures due 2033 (the "Series 2021-2 Debentures") and $500 million principal amount of Series 2021-3 Subordinated Unsecured 3.15% Fixed/Floating Debentures due 2036 (the "Series 2021-3 Debentures" and, together with the Series 2021-1 Debentures and the Series 2021-2 Debentures, the " Debentures") for an aggregate principal amount of $2 billion. The offering is expected to close on November 18, 2021. The net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes of the Company, which may include funding a portion of the purchase price for the previously announced acquisition of DentaQuest Group, Inc. (the "Acquisition"), investments in subsidiaries, repayment of indebtedness and other strategic investments.
MARKETS
TheStreet

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing Of Public Offering

WATERTOWN, Mass., Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT), a pharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 4,027,273 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $13.75 per share and, to certain investors in lieu of common stock, pre-funded warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 3,272,727 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $13.74 per each pre-funded warrant, which represents the per share public offering price for the common stock less the $0.01 per share exercise price for each such pre-funded warrant. The aggregate gross proceeds from this offering are expected to be approximately $100.3 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by EyePoint. In addition, EyePoint has granted the underwriters an option for a period of 30 days to purchase up to an additional 1,095,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the shares of common stock and pre-funded warrants are being sold by EyePoint.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Industry
TheStreet

AbbVie Expands Immunology Portfolio In The European Union With The European Commission Approval Of SKYRIZI® (risankizumab) For The Treatment Of Adults With Active Psoriatic Arthritis

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbVie (ABBV) - Get AbbVie, Inc. Report today announced that the European Commission (EC) has approved SKYRIZI ® (risankizumab, 150 mg, subcutaneous injection at week 0, week 4 and every 12 weeks thereafter) alone or in combination with methotrexate (MTX), for the treatment of active psoriatic arthritis in adults who have had an inadequate response or who have been intolerant to one or more disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs (DMARDs). Marking the second indication for SKYRIZI, the Marketing Authorization will be valid in all member states of the European Union, as well as Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Northern Ireland.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Progenity To Participate In The Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progenity, Inc. (Nasdaq: PROG), an innovative biotechnology company, today announced that the company will participate in a pre-recorded fireside chat at the Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference, which will be available on the conference website beginning at 10 a.m. Eastern / 7 a.m. Pacific on November 22, 2021. A link to the fireside chat will also become available at the same time in the Investors section of the company's website at progenity.com/presentations.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

AdaptHealth To Participate In Stifel 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference

AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) - Get AdaptHealth Corp. Report ("AdaptHealth" or "the Company"), a national leader in providing patient-centered, healthcare-at-home solutions including home medical equipment, medical supplies, and related services, announced today that Steve Griggs, CEO, Josh Parnes, President, and Jason Clemens, CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at the Stifel 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 17, at 1:20 pm ET.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Phathom Pharmaceuticals To Participate In Two Upcoming Investor Healthcare Conferences

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PHAT), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases, announced today that members of its management team will participate at two upcoming virtual investor conferences, including:. Guggenheim Healthcare Talks: 3rd...
FLORHAM PARK, NJ
TheStreet

U.S. Physical Therapy To Participate In The 13th Annual Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference And The 2021 Jefferies London Healthcare Virtual Conference

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (USPH) - Get U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. Report, a national operator of outpatient physical therapy clinics and provider of industrial injury prevention services (the "Company"), today announced that Chris Reading, Chief Executive Officer, and Carey Hendrickson, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the 13th Annual Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference on Wednesday, November 17, 2021. On the following Thursday, November 18, 2021, Carey Hendrickson, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the 2021 Jefferies London Healthcare Virtual Conference. The presentations will cover an overview of the Company.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Magnite To Present At Upcoming Financial Conferences

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnite (Nasdaq: MGNI), the world's largest independent sell-side advertising platform, today announced that management will be presenting at the following financial conferences:. Management will host meetings at the 12 th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Virtual Conference on Tuesday, November 16 th;. Management...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

NCR To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences

NCR Corporation (NCR) - Get NCR Corporation Report, a global enterprise technology provider, will present at the following investor conferences:. November 16, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time at the RBC Capital Markets Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Virtual Conference. November 18, 2021 at 9:45 a.m. Eastern Time at the...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Tilray Joins Two Jefferies Investor Conferences – Healthcare And Consumer

Canadian cannabis giant Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) (TSX:TLRY) confirmed Thursday it will participate in two Jefferies investor conferences. On Tuesday, November 16, 2021, the company will participate in the Jefferies Virtual West Coast Consumer Conference. The fireside chat will begin at 2:00 PM ET. On Wednesday, November 17, 2021, Tilray...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Agilon Health To Participate In Wolfe Research Healthcare Conference

Agilon health, inc. (AGL) , the company transforming health care for seniors by empowering primary-care physicians to focus on the entire health of their patients, announced that it will participate in the Wolfe Research Virtual Healthcare Conference including a fireside chat presentation on Thursday, November 18 at 9:10 AM Eastern Time.
HEALTH
Woonsocket Call

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) to Present at the Wolfe Research Healthcare Conference

AbbVie to Present at the Wolfe Research Healthcare Conference. AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) will participate in the Wolfe Research Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 17, 2021. Michael Severino, M.D., vice chairman and president, Robert A. Michael, executive vice president and chief financial officer, and Jeffrey R. Stewart, executive vice president, commercial operations, will present at 8:30 a.m. Central time.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Medicenna Therapeutics To Present At Stifel's Virtual Healthcare Conference

TORONTO and HOUSTON, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. ("Medicenna" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: MDNA TSX: MDNA), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, today announced that Dr. Fahar Merchant, President, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Medicenna, will be presenting a corporate overview at Stifel's Virtual Healthcare Conference on Monday, November 15, 2021.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Vontier To Present At The Baird 2021 Global Industrial Conference

Vontier Corporation ("Vontier") (VNT) today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer, Mark Morelli, and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, David Naemura, will be presenting at the Baird 2021 Global Industrial Virtual Conference on Thursday, November 11, 2021, at 12:50 p.m. ET. The audio will be simultaneously webcast and will be archived on www.vontier.com.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
67K+
Post
245K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy