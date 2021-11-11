CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
908 Devices To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

908 Devices Inc. (Nasdaq: MASS), a pioneer of purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spec devices for chemical and biomolecular analysis, today announced it will participate in the following virtual investor conferences.

  • Stifel 2021 Virtual Healthcare ConferenceFireside Chat on Wednesday, November 17 th at 1:40 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:40 p.m. Eastern Time
  • Canaccord Genuity Virtual MedTech, Diagnostics, and Digital Health & Services ForumFireside Chat on Thursday, November 18 th at 7:00 a.m. Pacific Time / 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the virtual sessions on the "Investors" section of the company website at: www.908devices.com.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices is democratizing laboratory mass spectrometry with its simple handheld and desktop devices, addressing critical-to-life applications. The Company's devices are used at the point-of-need to interrogate unknown and invisible materials and provide quick, actionable answers to directly address some of the most critical problems in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma / biopharma, forensics and adjacent markets. The Company is headquartered in the heart of Boston, where it designs and manufactures innovative products that bring together the power of mass spectrometry, microfluidic separations, software automation, and machine learning.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211111005443/en/

