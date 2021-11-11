South Africa cuts deficit forecast, sees debt peaking at lower level

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares fell on Wednesday as investors took profits following recent gains in the market, with surging COVID-19 cases dampening sentiment further. Both the won and the benchmark bond yield fell. ** The KOSPI dropped 26.61 points, or 0.89%, to 2,970.60 by 0222 GMT, reversing earlier gains of as much as 0.25%. ** The index hit a two-week high during the session on Tuesday, after logging more than 1% jump on Friday and Monday. ** South Korea reported 3,187 new infections for Tuesday, the second-highest since the pandemic began and near the record 3,270 daily cases marked in late-September. This comes weeks after it took the first step toward 'living with COVID-19 here '. ** Meanwhile, U.S. retail sales surged more than expected, suggesting that high inflation was not yet dampening spending, but that did little in bolstering sentiment for South Korean stocks. ** Among heavyweights, chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix fell 0.28% and 1.34%, respectively, while platform company Naver also slumped 1.36%. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 21.4 billion won ($18.09 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,182.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , down 0.23%. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,182.9 per dollar, up 0.1%, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,183.4. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.07 point to 108.60. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 2.8 basis points to 1.939%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.9 basis points to 2.316%. ($1 = 1,182.8900 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; editing by Uttaresh.V)
