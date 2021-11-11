CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
9 ways to spend Veterans Day in the Austin area

By Landry Allred
This Veteran's Day, honor those that served by attending a ceremony near you, a car show, or by getting a free meal.

While Austin's annual Veterans Day Parade was canceled this year due to COVID-19 restrictions , here are nine other events you can check out today through the weekend.

The American Legion Veterans Day Celebration, 1000 North Georgetown St.


The American Legion will be honoring those who served with free breakfast and lunch, and flag retirement and ceremony. From 8-11 a.m., breakfast will be provided by the ALA Unit 447, and lunch will be provided by H-E-B around noon. The flag retirement will also take place at noon, and the flag ceremony will start at 3 p.m.

Veterans Pocket Park Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, 2200 Veterans Dr.


In light of the parade being canceled, the City of Austin and the Parks and Recreation Department are hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony for veterans at Veterans Pocket Park. This project is aimed to enhance the exhibition of three war memorials and relocate them to Veterans Park. It will start at 9 a.m.

5th Annual Field of Honor in Georgetown, 445 East Morrow St.


From Nov. 6-14, you can see up to 1,700 flags displayed at San Gabriel Park as the Field of Honor, which is regularly hosted by the Rotary Club of Georgetown. There will also be a Veterans Day Ceremony that will take place today with State Rep. Colonel Terry Wilson and a flyover by the Falcon Flight Team.

Veterans Day Bus Tour, 1202 FM 685


The second annual Veterans Day bus tour, hosted by Clouds XM Events and Cannavetlive, will be starting at Lazydaze in Pflugerville on Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Veterans are welcome to bring guests but they must pay. There will be five to six preselected spots where veterans can eat free, as well as goodie bags and free Cannavetlive t-shirts for the veterans. Tickets are $20 for the bus ride and $20 for a shirt, and limited seats are available.

15th Annual “Heroes and Hot Rods” Car Show, downtown Bastrop


Bastrop Area Cruisers is hosting its 15th annual car show from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 13 for Veterans Day. Over 400 cars are registered to participate, and the cruise-in starts the day before at 4 p.m. The veterans' tribute march will also run on Nov. 13 from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

WOD For Warriors, 701 Tillery St.


Team RWB is hosting their annual workout of the day to honor veterans. Though WOD For Warriors is held across the nation, their Austin WOD will highlight a Hero Workout. Attendees will also have access to free gear, food, drinks and a chance to win prizes that are over $1,000 in value. Tickets are $20, and the workout can be found on their event page . It will be on Nov. 13 from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Central Texas Harley-Davidson – Veterans Celebration, 2801 North Interstate 35


The Central Texas Harley-Davidson will be hosting its Veterans Day celebration on Nov. 13 by offering a free lunch starting at noon until they are out of food. Veterans will also receive double points on all purchases they make.

Veterans Day Parade in Kyle, 103 South Front St.


The City of Kyle is partnering with VFW Post 12058 and AMVETS to host their Veterans Day Parade and commemoration on Nov. 13 from 12-6 p.m. The parade will start at the VFW building, go west on Center Street and end at Gregg-Clarke Park. Following the parade will be vendors, family-friendly activities, an Air Force Flyover and fireworks.

Veterans Day Ceremony in Leander, 1011 South Bagdad Road


The City of Leander Parks Department is partnering with H-E-B to host its Veterans Day Ceremony on Nov. 11 starting at 10 a.m at Veterans Park. There will be a presentation of colors, a national anthem, keynote remarks, a time to honor wall names, a patriotic performance and more.


