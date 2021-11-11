CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

MDOT SHA Begins Resurfacing Md 235 (Three Notch Road) In St. Mary’s County

By The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA)
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pjwXi_0ctSy9sc00

(November 10, 2021) – The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) will began work last night, Wednesday, November 10, to resurface a section of MD 235 (Three Notch Road) between Jacksons Run Road and MD 246 (Great Mills Road) in St. Mary’s County.

Crews are scheduled to work overnight, Sundays through Thursdays, between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. the next day. Motorists can expect single-lane closures while work is taking place. Crews will remove the existing asphalt layer, repair deteriorated sections of concrete and patching and apply new asphalt. MDOT SHA contractor F.O. Day Inc. is performing the work. Weather permitting, the work is scheduled to be completed by the end of fall.

Drivers should remain alert for equipment, work crews and changing traffic patterns. Customers who have questions about this work and state-numbered routes in St. Mary’s County may contact the MDOT SHA District 5 at 410-841-1000 or toll-free at 1-800-331-5603.

MDOT SHA works hard to maintain safe traffic mobility in work zones for our crews as well as our customers.  Drivers need to stay alert, focus on driving and look for reduced speed limits, as well as other driving pattern changes. Please drive like you work here and slowdown in construction zones. Motorists can dial #77 on their mobile device for roadside assistance.

For a list of all major MDOT SHA projects, go to Project Portal . Visit our homepage at roads.maryland.gov. For a look at real-time traffic conditions, go to md511.maryland.gov.

The post MDOT SHA Begins Resurfacing Md 235 (Three Notch Road) In St. Mary’s County appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle .

Comments / 4

Related
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Potomac River Explosive test Range Schedule for Nov. 15-19, 2021

Welcome to The Potomac River Test Range Website. This page provides daily information about the operations and scheduling of activities at the Potomac River Test Range and the Explosive Experimental Area (Pumpkin Neck). These facilities are used by our military to conduct munitions testing and should be avoided while testing is in progress. Click on any of the areas of interest to the right for additional information.
POTOMAC, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Port Tobacco Players celebrates their Grand Reopening

La Plata, MD (November 11, 2021) – Port Tobacco Players celebrated the grand reopening of the theater after having been closed for 20 months. An official ribbon-cutting was attended by Mayor Jeannine Elizabeth James, Council members James Goldsmith (Ward I) and Evalyne Louise Bryant-Ward (Ward III), PTP Board members, and members and patrons of the […] The post Port Tobacco Players celebrates their Grand Reopening appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
PORT TOBACCO, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Mechanicsville VFD announces 2021 Santa Runs

The Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad will be bringing Santa Claus into your Neighborhood through the dates of December 2 to December 17. Santa will be riding on a big red firetruck sleigh! An Ambulance will occasionally lead, playing Christmas songs on their PA system. Santa Runs will begin between 5:30 – 6:30 PM and […] The post Mechanicsville VFD announces 2021 Santa Runs appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MECHANICSVILLE, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Waldorf vehicle fire under investigation

Waldorf, MD- The Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating a Sunday morning vehicle fire that occurred on Falcon Place in Waldorf, MD. The Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department responded at 4:54 a.m. with five personnel and had the blaze under control in approximately five minutes. The estimated damage is $12,000 and no injuries or […] The post Waldorf vehicle fire under investigation appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
WALDORF, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Traffic
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
County
Saint Mary's County, MD
Saint Mary's County, MD
Government
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

SMECO Employees Raise $45,637 for Southern Maryland Food Bank

SMECO employees held a fund-raising event and donated $45,637 to the Southern Maryland Food Bank. “We selected the food bank as this year’s fundraising recipient because they provide services to individuals and families who need support for everyday living, and the food bank is part of a network of organizations that serve the entire Southern Maryland community,” said Natalie Cotton, SMECO’s government affairs and community relations director.
CHARITIES
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Hearth and Home Event at Historic St. Mary’s City

Visit Hearth and Home at Historic St. Mary’s City (HSMC) on November 26 and 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., where you and your family can explore the skills that allowed people over three hundred years ago to weather the cold and survive. The annual event this year centers around chickens and their contribution to culinary […] The post Hearth and Home Event at Historic St. Mary’s City appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Calvert appoints Sharon Strand as Director of Finance and Budget

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Nov. 9, 2021 – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Sharon Strand as the county government director of the Department of Finance & Budget. Strand has extensive experience in both the government and private sectors. Most recently, she held a leadership role with Calvert County […] The post Calvert appoints Sharon Strand as Director of Finance and Budget appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy