(November 10, 2021) – The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) will began work last night, Wednesday, November 10, to resurface a section of MD 235 (Three Notch Road) between Jacksons Run Road and MD 246 (Great Mills Road) in St. Mary’s County.

Crews are scheduled to work overnight, Sundays through Thursdays, between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. the next day. Motorists can expect single-lane closures while work is taking place. Crews will remove the existing asphalt layer, repair deteriorated sections of concrete and patching and apply new asphalt. MDOT SHA contractor F.O. Day Inc. is performing the work. Weather permitting, the work is scheduled to be completed by the end of fall.

Drivers should remain alert for equipment, work crews and changing traffic patterns. Customers who have questions about this work and state-numbered routes in St. Mary’s County may contact the MDOT SHA District 5 at 410-841-1000 or toll-free at 1-800-331-5603.

MDOT SHA works hard to maintain safe traffic mobility in work zones for our crews as well as our customers. Drivers need to stay alert, focus on driving and look for reduced speed limits, as well as other driving pattern changes. Please drive like you work here and slowdown in construction zones. Motorists can dial #77 on their mobile device for roadside assistance.

For a list of all major MDOT SHA projects, go to Project Portal . Visit our homepage at roads.maryland.gov. For a look at real-time traffic conditions, go to md511.maryland.gov.

The post MDOT SHA Begins Resurfacing Md 235 (Three Notch Road) In St. Mary’s County appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle .