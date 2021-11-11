CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

USDA: Turkey prices up 22% from last year

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThanksgiving is two weeks from today and it's probably going to cost you more for a turkey this year. Analysts say bird prices and turkeys, in particular, are soaring. The USDA says frozen turkey prices on average...

newjersey.news12.com

Comments / 0

Related
agfax.com

USDA: Weekly National Peanut Prices

The following prices are effective from Wednesday 11/17/21 at 12:01 am Eastern Time until midnight Tuesday 11/23/21. 0The next announcement is scheduled for Tuesday 11/23/21 at 3:00 pm Eastern Time. * $424.89 per ton for Runner peanuts. * $413.05 per ton for Spanish peanuts. * $427.70 per ton for Valencia...
AGRICULTURE
360durango.com

Colorado home prices up 15% in last year as inventory lags

(The Center Square) – The median sales price of homes in Colorado has increased by more than 15% since October 2020 as housing inventory continues to lag demand, according to the latest data from the Colorado Association of Realtors (CAR). Statewide, the number of new listings has fallen 8.1% on...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turkeys#Thanksgiving
agfax.com

USDA: Peanut Price Highlights

Peanut prices received by farmers for all farmer stock peanuts averaged 27.1 cents per pound for the week ending November 6, up 2.3 cents from the previous week. Marketings of all farmer stock peanuts for the week ending November 6 totaled 70.6 million pounds, down 54.9 million pounds from the previous week.
AGRICULTURE
cbs19news

Local turkey price up, supply in good shape

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A turkey for your Thanksgiving holiday may be slightly more expensive this year, and they could be in shorter supply, depending on where you get it. It's not because of a "bird shortage," but supply issues. However, there might be a silver lining for...
PALMYRA, VA
Lancaster Farming

Will Thanksgiving Turkey Prices Gobble Up Your Wallet?

With Thanksgiving just around the corner, many consumers are concerned about getting their traditional Thanksgiving turkey, and at a reasonable price. Gregory Martin, a poultry educator with Penn State Extension, said consumers should be able to find a bird at the grocery store but might need to plan ahead. Martin also said to expect slightly higher prices than last year.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
pv-magazine.com

PV module import prices up by 20% in Brazil since last December

The average price of solar modules imported into the Brazilian PV market increased by 20.4% in the January-September period, according to a recent report by Brazilian consultancy Greener. The average price for an imported monocrystalline PERC module is currently $0.24/W, up 3.95% from the average price registered in August. Greener...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
bigblueunbiased.com

Stimulus Check: $600 And $1,200 Checks Are Being Sent, Is One Yours?

When some Americans check their bank accounts in a few days, they will be pleasantly surprised. Checks in the amounts of $600 and $1,200 are being sent to people who aren’t expecting them. The Department of Agriculture will distribute these checks to a specific group. A $700 million plan includes...
AGRICULTURE
News 12

Costco recalls Kool-Aid mix that may contain small metal or glass pieces

Costco recalls Kool-Aid mix that may contain small metal or glass pieces. If you have any Kool-Aid in your kitchen pantries, officials are warning that you should throw it straight in the trash. Costco has been contacting members who recently purchased Kool-Aid Tropical Punch Mix to warn them of the...
ECONOMY
WSAV News 3

Americans ramped up retail spending a strong 1.7% last month

WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans largely shrugged off higher prices last month and stepped up their spending at retail stores and online, providing a boost to the economy. Retail sales rose a seasonally adjusted 1.7% in October from September, the U.S. Commerce Department said Tuesday. That’s the biggest gain since March and up from 0.8% in the […]
RETAIL
MarketWatch

Moderna says EU and EEA to donate more than 70 million COVID-19 vaccine does to Covax program in 2021

Moderna Inc. said Tuesday the European Union and European Economic Area countries have agreed to donate more than 70 million doses of the company's COVID-19 vaccine to the Covax program in 2021, helping the World Health Organization-backed organization deliver vaccines to low-income countries. The initiative was led by France, Sweden and Norway and includes an initial donation of 15 million doses from France and 40 million from Germany. Covax is co-led by Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance (Gavi), the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and the WHO and seeks to ensure vaccine supply for all countries, regardless of income levels. Moderna shares were down 1.1% premarket but have gained 125% in the year to date, while the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has fallen 12% and the S&p 500 has gained 25%.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MarketWatch

API data reportedly show a weekly climb in U.S. crude supplies

The American Petroleum Institute reported late Tuesday that U.S. crude supplies rose by 655,000 barrels for the week ended Nov. 12, according to sources. The API also reportedly showed a weekly inventory decline of 2.8 million barrels for gasoline, but distillate stockpiles edged up by 107,000 barrels. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub, meanwhile, fell by 491,000 barrels for the week, sources said. Inventory data from the Energy Information Administration will be released Wednesday. On average, the EIA is expected to show crude inventories down by 2.5 million barrels, according to a survey of analysts conducted by S&P Global Platts. The survey also calls for supply declines of 100,000 barrels for gasoline and 1.3 million barrels for distillates. Oil prices was little changed in the electronic trading session after the API data. December West Texas Intermediate crude was at $80.74 a barrel in electronic trading, after settling Tuesday at $80.76 on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy