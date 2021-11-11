CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Everything You Need to Know About the Bronco Gameday Shuttle

By Jen Austin
107.9 LITE FM
107.9 LITE FM
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Traffic always picks up on Friday afternoons, and with the Boise State-Wyoming game happening on Friday night, it could be nuts. The free Broncos shuttle runs every 15 minutes and you won't have to worry about parking. It's hard to believe, but the Broncos only have two home games...

liteonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
107.9 LITE FM

Is Bryan Harsin on the Hot Seat?

Welcome to the SEC West Bryan Harsin. Last week, several publications predicted that you're the front runner for SEC coach of the year. After a devastating loss to Mike Leach's Mississippi State Bulldogs this week, you're suddenly on the hot seat. Harsin's Tigers were up big against Mississippi State 28-3 before being smoked by over 40 straight points in a 43-34 loss.
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Boise State Rival Tries to Hire Chris Petersen

The enigmatic Chris Petersen continues to be a popular choice for just about every high-profile college looking for its next head football coach. Petersen seems to be enjoying his life now as a college football analyst for Fox Sports. Although it's doubtful, we would see Coach Pete at USC or LSU, one significant high profile power five school moved to hire Chris Petersen.
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Crazy Fight at Boise State Football Game Goes Viral [Video]

On Saturday evening, Boise State's 4-4 football team was in Fresno to attempt what many thought was unrealistic: getting a victory against a nationally ranked Fresno State football team in front of the first sold out game in years. Plot twist: Boise State did just that--in a massive blowout, Boise...
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Payette, ID
Boise, ID
Sports
City
Boise, ID
Local
Idaho Sports
107.9 LITE FM

Wildly Impressive Video Of BSU Marching Band Performing

Marching band competitions tend to showcase the best of the best... See this nearly perfect performance by BSU's marching band at the D-3 Marching Competition. A lot of people talk about Boise State football and yes, they're incredible. Behind every great college football team, however, is an incredible marching band. Here at BSU, we have the Keith Stein Blue Thunder Marching Band, directed by the amazing Dr. Joe Tornello. Dr. Tornello got his masters degree at Virginia Tech and has brought his talents to Boise and this incredible band. As a former band student myself, (middle, high school and college), I can tell you with confidence that Boise State's marching band is one of the best; from their musicianship, to the formations they make on the field, they're just incredible.
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

107.9 LITE FM

Boise, ID
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
617K+
Views
ABOUT

107.9 LITE FM plays the best adult contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy