Lewis Hamilton says Mercedes' task of fighting Red Bull for the title is "as steep as it can be" ahead of this weekend's round of racing in Sao Paulo. Mercedes and Red Bull are set to resume their cutthroat battle at Interlagos, and while the Brackley squad still holds a single-point edge in the Constructors' standings, Hamilton now trails championship leader Max Verstappen by 19 points.

MERCEDES, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO