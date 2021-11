Most football fans know that a gameday meal is not complete without some kind of chips and dip. If you've ever been to a Super Bowl party, you've most likely enjoyed a spread of queso, spinach and artichoke dip, or some other type of cheesy dish meant for dunking and sharing. In 2016, the Specialty Food Association predicted a 17% increase in the chip and dip category from 2015 to 2020, and based on the sheer number of dip options available at grocery stores and restaurants, that estimation may have been correct.

