Blake Shelton has some down-home fun with pyrotechnics in the music video for "Come Back As a Country Boy," the anthemic new single he released in early October. The song's lyrics proclaim Shelton's undying dedication to his lifestyle, saying that if he doesn't "Come Back As a Country Boy" in his next life, then he'd rather just not come back at all. The clip stays true to upholding the simple things in life, with footage filmed on Shelton's Oklahoma ranch and featuring his real-life dog, but there's a special-effects-filled twist.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO