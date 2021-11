ALTOONA, Pa. -- What will Sean Clifford decide to do? And Drew Allar? And James Franklin -- or whoever is coaching Penn State -- with regards to the transfer portal?. We've been getting a bunch of questions and comments over the past two weeks about Clifford's future and the future of the Penn State quarterback position. It's all fascinating on many levels, because there are a bunch of factors that could determine how everything plays out.

ALTOONA, PA ・ 14 DAYS AGO