NFL

Roundup: Paul Rudd is Sexy; John Wall Taking a Gap Year; Real Life Coffin Flop

 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u2bsd_0ctSvGnP00
New York Premiere Of "P.S." / Evan Agostini/GettyImages

Paul Rudd is the sexiest man alive ... CNN obtained the operations plan for the Astroworld festival ... trial gets wilder as Kyle Rittenhouse takes the stand ... Kamal Harris used a French accent in Paris ... a Brett Goldstein profile ... Texas mask mandate ban has been overturned ... real life coffin flop ... a Tessa Thompson profile ... Emily Rajkowski explains why women like Pete Davidson ... Demi Lovato has partnered with a conspiracy website ...

Robert Sarver's wife has been messaging former employees and they feel it's intimidation. [Arizona Republic]

David Griffin and ex-Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry had to separated following an altercation. [Bleacher Report]

Kevin Garnett interview. [GQ]

College football coach tries to hijack professor's classroom mid-lecture. [Denver Post]

Vikings lineman Dakota Dozier hospitalized due to DOVID. [NFL]

Anaheim Ducks general manager resigns, will seek help for alcohol abuse. [ESPN]

John Wall is probably going to sit out the entire year. [Bleacher Report]

Press conference for Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship features swearing and a man smashing a belt. [MMA Fighting]

