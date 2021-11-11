Dan + Shay Deliver Soaring ‘I Should Probably Go to Bed’ From High Above CMA Awards Crowd

We’ve come an improbably long way since the 2020 CMAs — when multiple performers dropped out ahead of the show because of COVID-19 exposures and positive tests, the event caught heat for a lack of masks among the audience of performers, and one of those performers, Charley Pride, even died from COVID-19 shortly after the event. Now, thanks to widespread vaccination, pulling off a COVID-safe awards show is much less of a tall order (even if the CMAs aren’t requiring performers to be vaccinated, and a good number likely aren’t). But some of the 2020 CMAs’ problems still persist.

