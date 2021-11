Boston College will look to snap its four-game losing streak when it takes the field against Virginia Tech for the annual Red Bandana game on Friday night. The Eagles have suffered their fair share of injuries in recent weeks and enter Week 10 a banged-up football team. Trae Barry and Brandon Sebastian did not play in Boston College's 21-6 loss to Syracuse after suffering lower-body injuries the previous week against Louisville and it remains to be seen if they will suit up against the Hokies. Isaiah Graham-Mobley also missed the Syracuse game with an upper-body injury and while Jeff Hafley said Tuesday that he is "hopeful" the veteran linebacker will play against Virginia Tech, whether he will actually do so is currently up in the air.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO