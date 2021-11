In this article, we’ll explore how we can create a nano sized blockchain with JavaScript. In fact, we’ll be using less than 30 lines of code to achieve this. There are two good reasons to follow along. If you know any code, but don’t know anything about blockchain, this will help you get a top-level understanding of what the blockchain comprises of, or, more specifically, the structure of blocks in Bitcoin. The second reason for following along is, if you know a few things about blockchain but only beginning your coding journey, this will be a fun little project to build on.

CODING & PROGRAMMING ・ 4 DAYS AGO