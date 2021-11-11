Robyn Brown 'Knows That She's The One To Blame' For Kody & Christine Split: 'There's Some Guilt There,' Insider Spills

OK - 'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown Slams Meri On Estranged Couple's 30th Anniversary

The Sister Wives drama continues.

After Christine Brown announced her split from Kody Brown, it seems that Robyn Brown might be feeling guilty.

An insider told Us Weekly that Robyn "secretly knows that she’s the one to blame for the separation, so obviously there’s some guilt there.”

Robyn joined the family in 2010 and became Kody's fourth wife. Kody and Meri Brown legally divorced in 2014 so he could tie the knot with the 43-year-old and adopt her children from a previous relationship.

An insider previously told the publication that Kody and Christine's split was partially due to how devoted he has been to the Positive Vibrations author for "the past five or six years. That hasn’t changed at all."

"He was devoted to being polygamous so he kept that going for as long as he could," the insider explained at the time. "He serves God and believes being polygamous is his way to heaven, so it’s not necessarily about having to be in love with all your wives. It’s about who else is as devoted as he is."

"After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave," the 49-year-old announced on Instagram earlier this month.

As previously reported by OK!, some people were unsurprised by the split, including Christine's aunt Kristyn Decker. Decker told Kate Casey on her podcast that she doesn't think her niece has been "genuinely happy" since day one. "It’s kind of impossible to have a marriage when you’ve got a division like that for women — five [wives], whatever it’s going to be, and a lot of children," Decker explained.

"That’s not a partnership. It’s not a real marriage," Decker continued. "And so I’ve just felt bad for her and others from day one. As well, I was in [a plural marriage in the past]. So I had to support that way back when, but it still breaks my heart. I don’t think any women are genuinely happy in that."

Kody and Christine got hitched in 1994 and share six children; Aspyn, 26, Mykelti, 25, Paedon, 23, Gwendlyn, 20, Ysabel, 18, and Truely, 11. He married Meri in 1990 and Janelle Brown in 1993.