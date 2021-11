HARRISBURG, Pa. — Penn State Health announced it is extending the deadline for its donation drive of gently used aluminum canes, crutches and walkers to Friday, Dec. 3. There is a global shortage of aluminum, which means many hospitals are facing a diminishing supply of crutches, canes, and walkers, which are useful for patients in emergency departments or those recovering from hip surgery, knee surgery, or other procedures, the health system said.

