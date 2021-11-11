For The Love Of God, No More Trains Through Windsor At 5:30 PM

Even if you're not quite ready, the Holiday Season has arrived and so have a ton of great local Northern Colorado traditions, including the Greeley Lights The Night Parade!. So many local NoCo Holiday traditions have been in question the last two years but one that will continue on is the Greeley Lights the Night Parade! The City of Greeley in conjunction with my pals Karen and the Gang at the Greeley DDA will use the Parade and Grand Lighting Ceremony as the "official" holiday kick-off for the City of Greeley. This will be the 24th year that this event has taken place and they plan on this one being the biggest one yet!

