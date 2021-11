ATHENS, Greece (AP) _ Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) on Tuesday reported earnings of $220.4 million in its third quarter. The Athens, Greece-based company said it had profit of $2.15 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.19 per share. The shipping company posted revenue of $415.7 million in...

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 8 HOURS AGO