Weather Authority: Cold front to bring rain Friday morning

I hope you've enjoyed another great day of weather! You'll notice the humidity bumps up even more into your Wednesday before a cold front on Thursday brings in a chance of showers and possibly an isolated thunderstorm. Highs will push 80° today and tomorrow, but as for receiving rain, it doesn't look like a majority of us will find measurable rain. We're now working 20 days without any rain officially for New Orleans, and it's likely that streak will go on even longer. I give it a 20% chance of showers and/or an isolated thunderstorm on Thursday, but almost just like with our last cold front, the likelier rain chance (which is still pretty low) isn't even with precipitation along the front, but a batch of possible showers and a storm or two out ahead of the front. This could be where you are some time in the overnight hours Wednesday into Thursday morning.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 11 HOURS AGO