Learning about the climate emergency can cause a lot of eco-anxiety. Sometimes it feels like a problem that is too big to tackle, but today I’m here with a book recommendation list that will remind you that’s not true. These books get into the “how” behind solving the climate emergency. And, while they do still discuss the scope of the emergency, and what’s at stake, the main focus of these books is a call to action, and advice on climate activism and organizing work. Any one of these books should leave you feeling ready to get involved in organizing to stop the climate emergency. These books will remind you solutions are possible, and — hopefully — inspire you to get involved!

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 14 DAYS AGO