Red Bull was left scratching their heads after team principal Christian Horner reveals Lewis Hamilton’s pace was ‘unraceable’ at the F1 Brazilian Grand Prix. It was no secret that Hamilton came into the weekend with a brand new engine with handed him a 5-place grid penalty. On top of that, Hamilton had breached F1 DRS rules and regulations prior to the sprint race qualifying which pushed him to the back of the grid. After which, Hamilton finally lined up 10th at the starting grid for the main race. The thing that was unaccounted for was the unparalleled pace of Hamilton—which Horner says was ‘unraceable’.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO