How to Choose a COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shot

By Tina Hesman Saey, Science News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been a little over six months since I got my second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech, and a phone call from my state health department over the weekend reminded me that I am eligible for a booster. But do I really need to...

Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, You're Barred From Entering the U.S., Starting Today

Millions of people are now being allowed to enter the U.S. for the first time in nearly 18 months. In mid-October, the White House announced that it would soon be opening up the country's borders to fully vaccinated travelers, after having prohibited most non-U.S. citizens from 33 countries during the thick of the pandemic. As of Nov. 8, travelers from dozens of countries can enter the U.S. if they show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test taken within three days of travel, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But not all fully vaccinated travelers are being permitted under the administration's new guidelines.
Best Life

Don't Get a Moderna Booster Before Asking This, Experts Warn

More than 21 million people have already received their booster, with over 6 million choosing Moderna, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Millions more are likely eligible for an additional shot, but might be waiting to book their appointment in order to decide which vaccine to get. Both the CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have authorized mixing and matching booster doses, so eligible recipients of any of the three vaccines can choose which they would prefer to get for their next dose. And though health officials are largely abstaining from recommending one booster over the other, experts do have a warning for those getting the Moderna booster.
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Urged Vaccinated People Not to Do This

The light at the end of the tunnel has appeared once again. COVID cases in the U.S. have dropped more than 7 percent in the last week, while hospitalizations and deaths have dropped more than 10 percent and 9 percent, respectively, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently told McClatchy that the state of the pandemic in this country is still a "mixed bag" as we enter the holiday season. In order to keep these numbers going down, the infectious disease expert has offered some advice to vaccinated individuals.
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Viral Image Claims This Parasite Is In COVID-19 Vaccines

An image shared on Facebook over 700 times claims COVID-19 vaccines contain a parasite called Polypodium hydriforme. The parasite Polypodium hydriforme, which infects sturgeon and paddlefish eggs, is not listed as an ingredient in any of the COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. Experts also refuted the claim about COVID-19 vaccines containing the parasite.
EatThis

Most People Catch COVID This Way, Studies Show

The coronavirus pandemic is ebbing in some states, raging in others, and one thing is for certain: You can take measures to protect yourself, no matter where you live. One way to do so is to learn how most people catch COVID—and not do what they do. Here are the ways most people catch COVID, as proven by studies. Read on till the very end to stay healthy—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, the CEO Just Gave This Important Update on Boosters

In late September, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) authorized and recommended an additional shot of the Pfizer vaccine for select groups. Now, more than 9 million people have received a Pfizer booster shot, per the CDC. A panel for the FDA also just endorsed booster doses for certain Moderna recipients and all Johnson & Johnson recipients, but you still can't get an additional shot of either vaccine yet, as these boosters haven't gotten official authorization from the FDA and a recommendation from the CDC.
International Business Times

10,857 Fully Vaccinated Americans Have Died Of COVID-19; 30,000 Hospitalized

The number of fully vaccinated Americans dying of COVID-19 has increased as breakthrough hospitalizations continue to rise, according to national data. As of Oct. 18, at least 10,857 Americans have died of COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated. People aged 65 and older made up 85% of the deaths while female patients represented 43% of the total breakthrough fatalities, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There were also 2,299 deaths that occurred in patients who were asymptomatic or whose deaths were not related to COVID-19 but tested positive for the virus.
Coronavirus
EatThis

What Taking a COVID Booster Does to Your Body

In the last six weeks, FDA has granted emergency use authorization to COVID booster shots by Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson. An estimated 70 million people are in the groups eligible for a booster. If that includes you, you might be wondering what to expect. Here's what getting a COVID booster shot does to your body. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
International Business Times

143 Fully Vaccinated Oregon Residents Who Received Pfizer Vaccine Have Died Of COVID-19

More than 140 fully vaccinated individuals in Oregon have died of COVID-19 despite receiving the vaccine developed by Pfizer-BioNTech, according to state data. At least 143 Oregon residents who have received two doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine have died of the virus as of Oct. 14. The state has also recorded 15,057 breakthrough infections and 562 breakthrough hospitalizations among Pfizer recipients since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the latest data.
EatThis

If You Got Moderna or J&J, Dr. Fauci Says Here's the Latest on Boosters

As we type this, the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is meeting to vote on whether or not to recommend COVID boosters for those who got the Moderna and J&J vaccine. (Yesterday, the FDA authorized the doses, and said any brand can be used as a booster—a "mix and match" process.) In fact, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the head of the CDC, is expected to vote in favor of these boosters as soon as tonight. With this in mind, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on CBS This Morning to answer questions about the boosters. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
EatThis

I'm an ER Doctor and Urge You Read This Now

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have declined since the summer but the pandemic is not over. We have made tremendous headway and have vaccinated 67.1% of the US population but, unfortunately, the pandemic is still continuing. The recent resurgence of covid infections in the UK should highlight the resilience of this virus and the dangers that still remain. Of note, the UK is experiencing a surge in disease in spite of boasting a higher vaccination rate than the US. There has been some speculation that part of this may have been fueled by premature reopening and return to "normal" activity.
Best Life

This Is When the Pandemic Will Finally Be Over, Former FDA Head Now Says

When COVID vaccinations were first introduced in the U.S. nearly a year ago, many experts predicted that they would quickly bring about the end of the pandemic. Sadly, vaccination rates slowed dramatically over the summer, right as the fast-spreading Delta variant hit. While the U.S. has now gotten something of a hold on Delta's surge—as both COVID cases and hospitalizations have fallen by 7 and 10 percent in the last week, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)—the country is still far from the earlier prediction that the pandemic would be fully contained in 2021. But with vaccine mandates, child vaccinations, and booster shots, a lot of progress has been made in our fight against COVID in just the past few months, allowing experts to now have a clearer picture of exactly when the pandemic will finally be over.
The Motley Fool

How Bad Is This News for Moderna?

Rival Pfizer already is vaccinating teens and kids. Regulatory authorities recently told Moderna they need more time to review its request for authorization in teens. In the best case, Moderna may enter the teen market eight months behind Pfizer. Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) and rival Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) dominate the coronavirus vaccine market....
michiganchronicle.com

Pfizer Reveals How Much They’ve Made From The COVID-19 Vaccine

The COVID-19 pandemic has introduced much of the country to two companies it may not have been familiar with before, Pfizer and Moderna. Both Pfizer and Moderna are largely responsible for supplying and distributing COVID-19 vaccines to not only America, but the rest of the world as well. Through this process, many governments have paid these companies for their services and as a result, they have raised profits tremendously. In a recent report from Reuters, Pfizer revealed just how much they’ve made throughout the year from supplying and distributing COVID-19 vaccines around the world.
Knowridge Science Report

Moderna, Pfizer, Janssen vaccines: Which is best?

In a new study from the University of Texas, researchers analyzed COVID infection by vaccination status among 780,225 Veterans. They found that protection against any COVID-19 infection declined for all vaccine types, with overall vaccine protection declining from 87.9% in February to 48.1% by October 2021. The decline was greatest...
Best Life

Moderna Just Gave This Major Update on Its COVID Vaccine

Over the last few months, research has come out touting the high levels of protection afforded by Moderna's COVID vaccine. For the more than 154 million people who have already received this shot, it's been a stream of good news: One recent study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that it stays the most protective of any of the approved vaccines—maintaining an effectiveness of 93 percent against hospitalization, even amid the more contagious Delta variant. In mid-October, the CDC and the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) also approved Moderna booster shots, allowing even more protection for millions of eligible individuals. Now, Moderna is announcing another major step in its fight to end the COVID pandemic.
Best Life

If You Want a Booster, Don't Wait This Long, Experts Warn

Millions of people are now eligible for an additional COVID vaccine shot, with select Moderna and Pfizer recipients eligible to get an additional dose at least six months after their second dose, and all Johnson & Johnson recipients able to get their booster at least two months after their initial shot. More than 15 million people in the U.S. have already gotten a booster dose, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It's only been about a month since the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized the first booster vaccine from Pfizer, while Moderna and Johnson & Johnson boosters were approved less than two weeks ago, so it's clear people are eager for additional shots. But if you've been putting off making an appointment yourself, you might want to move forward sooner rather than later. While the CDC and FDA say you can get your booster at any point, some experts caution against waiting too long.
