Discussing the U.S. policy in space at a forum in Washington D.C., Amazon founder Jeff Bezos said that over centuries, humans will be born in space and call it their home. Through his space company, Blue Origin, Bezos is offering individuals a short trip to space but also has plans of setting up orbiting business parks in the future. Bezos' comment takes the idea several notches higher, where humans are living completely off the planet. Bezos made these comments in the presence of NASA Administrator Bill Nelson, and Director of National Intelligence, Avril Haines at the 2021 Ignatius Forum as the men discussed the U.S. policy in space. You can see the entire discussion below.

