Thursday is Veterans Day; if you know veterans, make sure to thank them for their service. Of course, the chances that you know any veterans are not as good as they used to be. We are losing the members of the Greatest Generation rapidly; according to Department of Veterans Affairs statistics, only 240,329 of the 16 million Americans who served in World War II remain alive in 2021. If you know any of them, be sure to thank them for their courage and sacrifice defending our nation and the world in a war in which 416,800 U.S. military members gave their lives.

FESTIVAL ・ 6 DAYS AGO