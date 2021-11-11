Don't expect a new Google Pixelbook until 2023

Microsoft announces Windows 11 SE, Surface Laptop SE is the first laptop to run it. The official news today begin with Microsoft for the first time in a while. A couple of days ago the company announced Windows 11 SE which is essentially a stripped version of Windows 11 designed for education. This OS is made for running on low-end hardware meaning its built to compete with Chromebooks. Unlike Windows 10S this one won't come with the Microsoft Store pre-installed and will let you install third-party apps like Zoom or Chrome as they're claiming they want you to have a choice to work with what's best for you. Of course you do see some limitations like the lack of Snap Layouts and other features, limiting you to a single mode that places apps side by side. Microsoft's Surface SE is the first device running on Windows 11 SE and that one starts at 249 for 4 Gigs of RAM and 64 Gigs of storage which totally screams Chromebooks hold my beer. There's also devices coming from other companies like Dell, HP and more. So for those of you worried that your PC wouldn’t be able to run Windows 11, I wouldn't say this is ideal unless you're into Chromebooks but hey, it's an alternative.

COMPUTERS ・ 4 DAYS AGO