Conway: Disappearance At Dahlia View review: a classic locked room mystery

OVERVIEW (SPOILERS) A few months following the end of the previous season, the Union has taken control of the entire United States save for California. Despite the Battle of Chicago showing the first time the Polity was able to push the Union forces back and saw the Gen:Lock team finally merge minds effectively to defeat a Nemesis Holon, the Union has since thrown dozens of other Nemeses at them, and now Chase is back to being against mind sharing again. Colonel Marin, now a General, is pressured by Marc Holcroft to hold the line, while she pressures Fatima Jha to use the copies of their Holon pilots to give them more soldiers, though she continues to avoid it because of the late Dr. Weller’s objections, even as the Union is due to arrive in Los Angeles in days to finish the job. Holcroft is also publicly pushing for the remaining Polity citizens to a colonized Mars, something Union spies discover is a total fabrication and tell their leader, Brother Tate. Also, Leon August, who made use of Sinclair’s spare Holon despite being too old to be compatible, dies while in a coma.

