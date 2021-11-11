New voices of veterans and Tomb of Unknown Soldier programming to air this Veterans Day on PCN

(Note: This is the 26th article in a continuing series about local military veterans and their service to our great country.) Andy Selga was born on Aug. 15, 1994, in Lancaster, Calif. His father (Frank) has worked for Southern California Gas company for more than 30 years, his expertise is in the field of cathodic protection (that is, keeping underground pipes and other submerged equipment from rusting or degrading in any way). His mother, Joan, was a stay-at-home mom until her boys – she also has an older son, Ryan – were through high school; she then took a position as a physical education teacher's aide in the Tehachapi Unified School District.

11 DAYS AGO