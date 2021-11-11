New voices of veterans and Tomb of Unknown Soldier programming to air this Veterans Day on PCN

ST. JOSEPH — The public is invited to a special Veterans Day event next Thursday marking the 100th anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Solider. Jane Cunningham from the Algonquin chapter of the National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution said this will be a special spin on the annual Veteran’s Day wreath-laying ceremony.
ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — The mid-Atlantic air is in the crisp 40s at 7 a.m. Dew sits on cars, and the grass, white steps and walkway to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier sparkle in the golden sunrise. It’s quiet at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Plaza. The public...
This Veterans Day marks the 100th anniversary of the day the first unknown soldier was laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery. The sentinels who guard the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier reflect on what service and sacrifice means to them.
According to Arlington National Cemetery’s official description, “For 100 years, the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier has served as the heart of Arlington National Cemetery. As a sacred memorial site and the grave of three unknown American service members, the Tomb connects visitors with the legacy of the United States armed forces throughout the nation’s history.
(Note: This is the 26th article in a continuing series about local military veterans and their service to our great country.) Andy Selga was born on Aug. 15, 1994, in Lancaster, Calif. His father (Frank) has worked for Southern California Gas company for more than 30 years, his expertise is in the field of cathodic protection (that is, keeping underground pipes and other submerged equipment from rusting or degrading in any way). His mother, Joan, was a stay-at-home mom until her boys – she also has an older son, Ryan – were through high school; she then took a position as a physical education teacher's aide in the Tehachapi Unified School District.
Rodney Chapman (left) and Gary Cramer recently shared some memories of their time in Freeport. Cramer, a 1965 graduate of Freeport High School and a Vietnam veteran, is a reenactor and wore his colorful uniform to honor Mr. Chapman and all who served in the military. Mr. Chapman, who recently turned 100, fought in the Army in World War II […]
This week the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier marked 100 years. Did you know that there is an incredible Montana connection with the very first Tomb of the Unknown Soldier ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery?. The great Montana historian and retired US Navy Captain Ken Robison is the keynote speaker...
A sacred part of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier usually only visited by presidents and foreign dignitaries is open to the public this week in honor of the 100th anniversary of the memorial dedicated to America's unidentified war casualties. The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Plaza on the hallowed...
The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery marked its 100th anniversary this week. On November 11, 1921, an unidentified U.S. infantryman who died in World War I was laid to rest there after a three day ceremony (watch footage from the U.S. National Archives above). President Warren...
BUCYRUS—The Bucyrus Tree Commission is planning a special event on Veterans day this Thursday, November 11, 2021, at 11 AM. One hundred years ago, on November 11, 1921, at 11 AM, an American Elm tree was planted at the Veterans Memorial at the intersection of Crawford Street, West Mansfield street, and West Mary street in memory of the Unknown Soldier who was buried at that time in the Tomb of the Unknown at Arlington National Cemetery.
TYLER, Texas — Veterans were remembered throughout East Texas today and at Camp V in Tyler, the Daughters of the American Revolution held their celebration. Our Alan Kasper was there to capture some of the sights and sounds. "It is essential to remember and renew the legacy of Veterans Day,...
On the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918, World War I formally came to an end, marking what would come to be known as Armistice Day. In the years that followed, the day evolved to a national celebration of all veterans through legislation signed by President Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1954.
DES MOINES, Iowa — A special traveling exhibit is in Des Moines for Veterans Day. It's a half size replica of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia. It's on display at the Highland Park American Legion Hall on Second Avenue. Local veterans are on...
HOWARD, Pa. – U.S. Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson on Thursday released the following statement commemorating Veterans Day: “Generations of brave men and women have defended our freedoms and protected our great country from threats across the globe. “This Veterans Day, please join me in thanking those from Pennsylvania and across our country who have answered the call to serve. “We […]
For decades, the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery has drawn crowds to honor unidentified service members who died in U.S. wars. But for the first time in nearly a century, the public was briefly allowed to walk on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Plaza and place flowers near the memorial.
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A new Veterans Affairs foster home program looks to match veterans with care providers in Horry County. Applications are being accepted for the Veterans Affairs’ Medical Foster Home Program. The program is already offered in Columbia and Charleston, according to VA officials, and has received great feedback from participants. The […]
Sen. Craig Wilcox (R-McHenry) took to Facebook to express his pride over a group of McHenry veterans who represented the region's veterans at the centennial ceremony of The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is a monument at the Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia that...
GREENSBURG — In recent commemoration of Veterans Day, the American Red Cross continues to honor veterans and recognizing the special role that caregivers play in their care. Serving more than 8,200 caregivers worldwide, the Military Veteran Caregiver Network (MVCN) offers caregivers peer mentors, peer support groups, an online community as well as mental health, wellness and resiliency workshops. The network […]
