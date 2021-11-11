CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Gov. Parson honors fallen Marine at St. Charles County Veterans Day event

By Ala Errebhi
FOX 2
FOX 2
 5 days ago

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – Thursday is Veterans Day and there are several events taking place across the St. Louis area to celebrate.

A Veterans Day ceremony in Belleville, Illinois will take place from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the public square.

St. Peters Veterans Memorial Commission will hold its annual Veterans Day Ceremony starting at 9:30 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial at City Centre.

Veterans Day events across the St. Louis area

There will be a parade in Downtown Collinsville, Illinois starting at 10 a.m. followed by a veterans ceremony and memorial dedication that will take place at Leighton Evatt American Legion Post 365 starting at 12 p.m.

St. Charles County Veterans Committee and the St. Charles City Veterans Commission will hold their Veterans Day Program at 1 p.m. near the Veterans Memorial on the grounds of the St. Charles County Executive Office Building. Governor Mike Parson will give the keynote address there. The family of fallen Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz will be in attendance.

The St. Charles County Parks and Recreation Department is hosting the Veterans Day Ruck Three-Mile March beginning at dusk at St. Charles Community College’s red parking lot.

The “Band of Brothers” event will take place at the Missouri History Museum in Forest Park at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. There’s going to be a special screening of an episode from the HBO miniseries Band of Brothers.

Weather is also playing a factor in Thursday’s celebrations. Be sure to dress well and keep up to date with the events you plan to attend.

