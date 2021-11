LATEST - Downtime is over!. Fortnite 18.40 has officially started and Naruto is available in the Item Store. The BRUTE Mech is also on the way - with a vote currently going on - and there's a new Mythic Kunai weapon for you to get your hands on. The Convergence is becoming a Cube Pyramid and The End is nigh... It's a good time to be a Fortnite fan.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO